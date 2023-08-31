Armored Core 6: All Boosters in AC6

In Armored Core 6, boosters aren’t just an add-on—they’re vital. Essential for navigating air, land, and sea, they’re the key to dodging attacks and mastering the battlefield. Don’t overlook their importance.

There are eight different boosters to choose from, each with its own set of pros and cons. The stats relevant to boosters are thrust, upward thrust, quick-boost speed, weight, and energy load. Some have more thrust than others, but are heavier and take up more energy load. Others have less thrust, but are light, nimble, and don’t take up as much energy load.

You’ll need a few different boosters because some are better suited to certain missions and boss fights than others. For example, the ALULA/21E is ideal against the Ice Worm because it makes it easier to dodge and thrust forward—both of which are crucial in that fight. The BST-G1/P10 is also good against the chapter one boss BALTEUS for similar reasons and is available earlier.

It’s a good idea to familiarize yourself with all of them so you can pick and choose between them as needed.

What are all the boosters in Armored Core 6?

Name Thrust Upward Thrust QB Speed Weight EN Load AB-J-137 Kikaku 5667 4584 19150 1820 266 ALULA 21E 6668 4650 21650 1900 410 BC-0400 MULE 5417 4434 17500 970 200 BST-G2 P04 5417 4434 17500 970 200 BST-G2 P06SPD 6801 4800 18600 1420 390 BUERZEL 21D 6167 4834 18050 2240 480 FLUEGEL 21Z 6101 5134 20000 1980 282 IA-C01B: GILLS 6317 5001 18850 1590 400

If you’d rather not swap things around too much, the BS2-G2 P06SPD is arguably the best booster overall since it has the most thrust and a decent amount of upward thrust and quick-boost speed.

The IA-C01B: GILLS is a close second if you need more upward thrust, which can make a world of difference, but that all depends on your approach.

