Armored Core 6: All Boosters in AC6

You'll need more than one.

a tetrapod ac in the air firing missiles
Screenshot by Dot Esports.

In Armored Core 6, boosters aren’t just an add-on—they’re vital. Essential for navigating air, land, and sea, they’re the key to dodging attacks and mastering the battlefield. Don’t overlook their importance.

There are eight different boosters to choose from, each with its own set of pros and cons. The stats relevant to boosters are thrust, upward thrust, quick-boost speed, weight, and energy load. Some have more thrust than others, but are heavier and take up more energy load. Others have less thrust, but are light, nimble, and don’t take up as much energy load.

You’ll need a few different boosters because some are better suited to certain missions and boss fights than others. For example, the ALULA/21E is ideal against the Ice Worm because it makes it easier to dodge and thrust forward—both of which are crucial in that fight. The BST-G1/P10 is also good against the chapter one boss BALTEUS for similar reasons and is available earlier.

It’s a good idea to familiarize yourself with all of them so you can pick and choose between them as needed.

What are all the boosters in Armored Core 6?

NameThrustUpward ThrustQB SpeedWeightEN Load
AB-J-137 Kikaku56674584191501820266
ALULA 21E66684650216501900410
BC-0400 MULE5417443417500970200
BST-G2 P045417443417500970200
BST-G2 P06SPD68014800186001420390
BUERZEL 21D61674834180502240480
FLUEGEL 21Z61015134200001980282
IA-C01B: GILLS63175001188501590400

If you’d rather not swap things around too much, the BS2-G2 P06SPD is arguably the best booster overall since it has the most thrust and a decent amount of upward thrust and quick-boost speed.

Related: Armored Core 6: All secret and hidden parts in AC6

The IA-C01B: GILLS is a close second if you need more upward thrust, which can make a world of difference, but that all depends on your approach.

About the author

Alex Tsiaoussidis

Staff Writer for Dot Esports. I am a passionate gamer with years of experience covering all things gaming, esports, and streaming. I have extra love for Dota 2, Pokémon, and Apex Legends.

More Stories by Alex Tsiaoussidis