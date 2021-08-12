Seer’s Curtain Call skin available now on all platforms with Apex’s Emergence Pack

Get ready, Apex Legends fans. The show is about to begin.

The battle royale’s Emergence Pack is now available across all platforms, offering 600 Apex Coins and the flashy Curtain Call Seer skin. PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Nintendo Switch players can all purchase the pack for $4.99 through each platform’s respective stores or on Origin.

Stand out, or stand aside. 🦋



Rise above with the Emergence Pack, which unlocks the Curtain Call Seer skin as well as 600 Apex Coins. Available now in the PlayStation, Xbox, Steam, Nintendo, and Origin store. pic.twitter.com/MSqnUNcNQr — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) August 12, 2021

The Curtain Call Seer skin uses hues of blue and gold, giving the Ambush Artist a snazzy look. And Seer dons a mask that epitomizes his performer persona. Players can also use the bonus Apex Coins to go toward their next battle pass or Apex Pack.

The Emergence Pack is far from the first bundle Respawn has put together to commemorate a new season. Since Apex‘s fourth season, Assimilation, Respawn has put together season-specific packs that offer a rare skin for the new legend and 600 Apex Coins.

Assuming Respawn sticks to the same schedule, the Emergence Pack will likely be available for the entirety of Emergence. Once the 10th season is over, however, the Emergence Pack will likely be replaced by another bundle for the 11th season.