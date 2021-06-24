BLAST to host its first Apex Legends esports tournament with a $48,000 prize pool

Esports tournament organizer BLAST is diving into Apex Legends with the BLAST Titans tournament, a European competition with a star-studded cast and a €40,000 (about $48,000) prize pool. The event will take place from July 23 to 25 with a broadcast on Twitch.

BLAST Titans will see some of the best teams in Europe face off against each other, including the top 10 teams in the Apex Legends Global Series (ALGS) EMEA Division. Fans can expect to see big names such as SCARZ Europe, Fire Beavers, SoloQgoats, Gambit, and Alliance fight for their share of the prize.

In addition to big-name European teams, BLAST Titans will feature 10 invited wildcard teams and another 10 squads selected via open registration.

The first weekend of the competition (July 23 to 25) will see the 40 teams playing in a battle royale double-elimination format with a €20,000 (roughly $24,000) prize pool. The top 20 teams will move on to the next round, which takes place on July 31 and Aug. 1, although BLAST will announce the format for the second half at a later date. The full calendar for the first weekend is as follows:

Friday, July 23: Group stages

Saturday, July 24: Upper and lower bracket stages

Sunday, July 25: Finals

Players who are looking to register or just read more about the competition can take a look at the official tournament page. Registration opens at 5am CT on June 25.

BLAST is a Denmark-based esports production company that’s known for its high-profile tournaments in CS:GO. It’s hosted competitions in other games such as VALORANT and Dota 2 and is now moving to the Outlands and branching out into Apex.