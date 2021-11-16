Apex player counters Gravity Cannon camping with Sheila

In Apex Legends’ newest season, Storm Point’s Gravity Cannons are a double-edged sword. They’re incredibly useful tools to navigate around the large map quickly. But there’s always the chance an enemy team is waiting on the other side, ready to catch a team landing flat-footed and helpless.

If only there was some ultra-powerful gun that’s normally not very useful because of how bulky it is, and difficult to win fights with because of how long its charge-up time is, which you could already have out and charge up while being shot through air by a Gravity Cannon.

You see where this is going, right?

Reddit user Stile_Sly turned the tables on some Gravity Cannon campers by rocketing through the air with Rampart’s ultimate, the minigun affectionately known as Sheila, already out and charging up. From there, it’s a rather simple matter for them to immediately start mowing down the enemy, even before they’ve landed.

Giving Rampart the ability to run around with Sheila last season didn’t make the legend explode in popularity, per se. But it was nice for Rampart players to get a buff that made the legend feel a bit more proactive and not stuck in one place, like the previous version of the ultimate. Now, Storm Point’s Gravity Cannons give players a little more incentive for playing the legend, whether they want to set up Amped Cover and to box in the landing area from one cannon, or they prefer to rain lead from the skies with Sheila while taking a cannon themselves.

Either way, it’s a good day to surprise someone with Rampart.