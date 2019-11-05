Apex Legends Patch 3.1: Full notes and updates

Season three of Apex Legends introduced a myriad of fresh content, including a new map, character, and weapon. But with several community complaints still looming, Respawn Entertainment seeks to fix them with Patch 3.1.

Today’s patch introduces the widely-anticipated and limited-time Duos mode, while also revamping a stale and user-unfriendly training grounds. A few weapon, quality of life, and legend tweaks should also greatly improve the state of the game.

Duos mode is now live on PC and Xbox One, and it should be launched on PlayStation 4 soon.

Here are all the updates to Apex in Patch 3.1.

Firing Range

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Players will now be able to select the Firing Range from the lobby where they can enter the training grounds as any legend and shoot any gun.

Can enter the firing range solo or with your squad.

You can change to any Legend and use their abilities and ultimates.

All loot items are available to play with including weapons, attachments, and hop-ups.

Target DUMMIES available to practice those headshots.

Weapons

Wingman

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Reduced the headshot multiplier from 2.15 to 2.1.

Changes to Projectile Collision

The projectile width on some weapons was increased to make enemies easier to hit. This change was implemented on the Triple Take sniper in season two, which greatly benefited its efficiency.

Shotguns: All shotguns will have projectiles with a small amount of width.

All shotguns will have projectiles with a small amount of width. L-STAR

Snipers: The Longbow DMR, Kraber, and G7 Scout.

Quality of life

In an effort to surface easier challenges to players more often and offer a balanced set of challenges each day, Daily Challenge distribution has been adjusted so players are guaranteed to receive one easy, one medium, and one hard challenge.

You can now spend Legend Tokens to reroll Daily Challenges. Cost increases with each purchase before capping out at 1000 Legend Tokens. First reroll: 200 Legend Tokens. Second reroll: 500 Legend Tokens. Third or more reroll: 1,000 Legend Tokens for each reroll. Cost resets every day

You can now adjust the game cursor velocity in Settings -> Controller. This will apply to cursor velocity in all menus including the Lobby, Pause/Inventory menus, and Death Box inventories.

Players can now see what Music Pack you have selected while dropping into the map. If you only have the “default” Pack selected you won’t see anything.

Improved flow from Lobby to Match that fixes some minor bugs and will hopefully get players into matches a bit faster. Disabling pregame spawning of players before character selection. This will address cases where players might hear someone voice comms or other sounds before the Legend selection starts. The “Waiting for Players” transition now shows the game world instead of a black screen. Removed the five-second countdown that would start at the beginning of Legend selection.

Player will now be able to view the ammo types of their squadmates equipped weapons when in the inventory menu.

[Controller] you can now open the quip wheel by holding down on the D-pad (you can still do it the old way – open ping menu and press Y).

[PC] Quick Chat binding should now auto bind to F1 if it isn’t bound to anything (assuming nothing is already bound to F1).

Ranked Mode

Players will no longer receive a penalty for abandoning a match if they leave after two and a half minutes have passed since their Banner was picked up after dying. As a reminder, players will be warned via the menus if their leaving may trigger abandon penalties. If the warning doesn’t show up, players are free to leave.

Image via Respawn Entertainment | Leaving Match 1

Image via Respawn Entertainment | Leaving Match 2

Bug fixes

Fixed a bug where players would stay in place while the train keeps moving when reviving another player.

Updated the layout of the minimap that was previously showing a route that doesn’t exist.

Fixed cases where players could drop into Out of Bounds areas without getting the timer.

Fixed cases of some areas where players could take lava damage near the Volcano when there isn’t any lava.

Fixed display issue with post game where it would show you earning two battle pass levels for leveling up via Stars.

Legends

Crypto

EMP now will damage armor that players have dropped.

Fixed a bug where Lifeline’s drone couldn’t heal Crypto while he was in the drone.

Fix for friendly Caustic gas kicking Crypto out of his drone.

Bangalore