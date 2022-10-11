How much is Among Us VR? Pricing and platforms, explained

One of the most successful indie games of the last several years is finally getting the VR treatment, and it will allow you to sus out imposters in a way you’ve never seen before. Innersloth announced today that Among Us VR is coming on Nov. 10, and it’s bound to be snapped up by Among Us enthusiasts that want to get even closer to the action.

The appeal of Among Us was quick to catch on with streamers and players when the game originally released, as the social deduction game that bore many of the hallmarks of classic party games like Mafia, wrapped in a fun outer-space package. In lieu of visual cues that players couldn’t get while playing with other online, Among Us introduced tasks for crew members to do in order to keep their ship in one piece and as a means to figure which person among them wasn’t doing the tasks in the same way.

suit up, Crewmates! Impostors are on the loose starting November 10 pic.twitter.com/iD5EoeAPwj — Among Us VR ✨ AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 10 ✨ (@AmongUsVR) October 11, 2022

Among Us VR takes things to a new level, transporting players from the old top-down view of the ship to a first-person view inside the claustrophobic hallways of the ship. It puts the game in a whole different perspective, and when the objective is to notice those players acting strangely, it significantly increases the difficulty.

Sadly, Among Us VR won’t be free-to-play, as the developers have already revealed the pricing for the new game and the platforms it will be available on. Check out the guide below for the lowdown on the pricing and platforms for the game, and watch out for imposters while you’re at it.

Among Us VR price and platforms

No matter where you decide to play Among Us VR, the new virtual reality experience will cost you $10 to download and play. But there is the question of where you would prefer to play the game.

As was the case with the original game, players can get Among Us VR on Steam. Players can Wish List the game now before it goes live on Nov. 10. The game will also be available to purchase on Meta Quest store for the same $10 price tag, and players can pre-order the game there now as well.