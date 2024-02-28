Can you preload Alone in the Dark?

Alone in the Dark is a reimagining of the horror game with the same name from 1992. It’s garnered a cult following since then and even inspired the Resident Evil games. If you’re going to check out the new Alone in the Dark, you need to know if it’s possible to preload the title.

While Alone in the Dark likely won’t have the largest file size when it launches on March 20, players still want the opportunity to download its contents early. This is especially crucial for those with slower internet, as preloading gives them extra time to play.

Is there a preload date for Alone in the Dark?

The Steam page for Alone in the Dark. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unfortunately, at the time of writing, it doesn’t seem like there are any plans for Alone in the Dark to offer preloading. This could certainly change as the March 20 release date draws nearer, but the developers have yet to announce anything just yet.

Moreover, if you look at the Steam page for Alone in the Dark, you’ll see you can’t even buy the game yet. Currently, you can only wishlist the title and read a message that says, “This content plans to unlock in approximately three weeks.” Of course, the three weeks refers to the March 20 date, so that will likely change as we get closer.

While you can pre-order Alone in the Dark and its different editions on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, there’s nothing about a preload date on those systems either. All you can see is the game is set to launch on March 20 at 1pm EST. With most titles that offer a preload, you usually see an expected preload date alongside the official launch time.

If there is a preload date for Alone in the Dark that has yet to be announced, it will likely be a couple of days before March 20. This is standard for most PS5 and Xbox games, especially those with a smaller file size. We’ll have to wait and see if anything changes with a possible preload for Alone in the Dark as we get closer to the release date.