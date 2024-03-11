All Alone in the Dark preorder bonuses

The rebooted Alone in the Dark game is almost here, and if you’re excited to play it, you can preorder it and be ready for release day. Of course, preordering also comes with a few fun bonuses, and we’ve listed them so you know what you’re getting.

Even though most gamers rarely go to the store and buy a physical copy of a new game anymore, you can still preorder the next title you want to add to your library. Instead of guaranteeing the game will be there on release day, you’ll earn special rewards for stumping up your cash early.

There are three editions of Alone in the Dark, each with its own bonus content. Here’s everything you get for preordering the game.

You won’t be sad if you preorder Alone in the Dark. Image by THQ Nordic

Alone in the Dark preorder bonuses

Standard Edition

Alone in the Dark prologue

Alone in the Dark game

Alone in the Dark: Derceto 1992 costume pack

Digital Deluxe Edition

Alone in the Dark prologue

Alone in the Dark game

Alone in the Dark: Derceto 1992 costume pack

Alone in the Dark: Director’s Commentary mode

Alone in the Dark: Vintage Horror Filter pack

Collector’s Edition

Alone in the Dark prologue

Alone in the Dark game

Alone in the Dark Steelbook

Alone in the Dark: Derceto 1992 costume pack

Alone in the Dark: Director’s Commentary mode

Alone in the Dark: Vintage Horror Filter pack

The Dark Man 10-inch statue

Ostadte 10-inch statue

Derceto 1930 wall stickers set

Doorhang Glow Do Not Disturb sign

Unfortunately for fans, the Collector’s Edition of Alone in the Dark is now sold out on Amazon US, with only the PC version available on Amazon UK.

If you want to preorder Alone in the Dark, you still have some time, as the game doesn’t release until March 20, 2024.