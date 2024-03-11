Category:
Alone in the Dark

All Alone in the Dark preorder bonuses

Pre-ordering gets you some rewards.
Published: Mar 11, 2024 12:00 pm
Alone in the Dark remake man holding hat
Image via THQ Nordic

The rebooted Alone in the Dark game is almost here, and if you’re excited to play it, you can preorder it and be ready for release day. Of course, preordering also comes with a few fun bonuses, and we’ve listed them so you know what you’re getting.

Even though most gamers rarely go to the store and buy a physical copy of a new game anymore, you can still preorder the next title you want to add to your library. Instead of guaranteeing the game will be there on release day, you’ll earn special rewards for stumping up your cash early.

There are three editions of Alone in the Dark, each with its own bonus content. Here’s everything you get for preordering the game.

Emily in a side shot in Alone in the Dark.
You won’t be sad if you preorder Alone in the Dark. Image by THQ Nordic

Alone in the Dark preorder bonuses

Standard Edition

Digital Deluxe Edition

  • Alone in the Dark prologue
  • Alone in the Dark game
  • Alone in the Dark: Derceto 1992 costume pack
  • Alone in the Dark: Director’s Commentary mode
  • Alone in the Dark: Vintage Horror Filter pack

Collector’s Edition

  • Alone in the Dark prologue
  • Alone in the Dark game
  • Alone in the Dark Steelbook
  • Alone in the Dark: Derceto 1992 costume pack
  • Alone in the Dark: Director’s Commentary mode
  • Alone in the Dark: Vintage Horror Filter pack
  • The Dark Man 10-inch statue
  • Ostadte 10-inch statue
  • Derceto 1930 wall stickers set
  • Doorhang Glow Do Not Disturb sign

Unfortunately for fans, the Collector’s Edition of Alone in the Dark is now sold out on Amazon US, with only the PC version available on Amazon UK.

If you want to preorder Alone in the Dark, you still have some time, as the game doesn’t release until March 20, 2024.

