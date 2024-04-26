AFK Journey Dream Realm guide

The Dream Realm in AFK Journey is a game mode that isn’t directly tied to AFK Stages or Story progress, though it offers great rewards that can boost the power level of your hero roster. In this guide, we’ll cover everything you need to know about it.

What is the Dream Realm in AFK Journey

It’s time to fight big bosses. Screenshots by Dot Esports

AFK Journey’s Dream Realm is a competitive PvE mode where your team of five heroes faces off against a powerful boss. Your goal is to deal as much damage as possible within 90 seconds, either killing the boss or until the timer runs out or your team is fully wiped out. Your total damage dealt is then ranked against that of other players in your server. The more damage you deal, the higher your ranking is. You bring your character roster, gear, and level into this game mode as normal.

If you kill the boss, it respawns at a higher level with higher stats and HP, making it harder to defeat again.

All Dream Realm bosses in AFK Journey

The Necrodrakon. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In AFK Journey’s Dream Realm, there are four bosses, though you can only fight one per day for a limited number of free attempts and extra attempts you buy with gold. They rotate daily at midnight UTC (that’s 7pm CT). Each boss has a unique ability that requires you to adapt your team strategy to either resist or counter it, testing your team-building skills extensively. The bosses and their signature skills are:

Skyclops , who spawns minions to become invincible and sweeps the battlefield with a laser beam.

, who spawns minions to become invincible and sweeps the battlefield with a laser beam. King Croaker , who can instantly kill any hero caught in its bubble.

, who can instantly kill any hero caught in its bubble. Necrodrakon , who targets static heroes for debuffs, crowd control, and constant damage.

, who targets static heroes for debuffs, crowd control, and constant damage. Snow Stomper, who traps heroes in a Yeti Cell and applies a long-duration global silence.

You can click any of the bosses’ names above to check out our detailed guide on their skills, patterns, and how to build the best team to defeat them. The order of the boss rotation in the Dream Realm is Skyclops, King Croaker, Necrodrakon, and Snow Stomper. When Snow Stomper ends, the list restarts from Skyclops.

Dream Realm rewards in AFK Journey

The rewards you can get from the Dream Realm in AFK Journey are from the damage you deal to the boss and your final ranking when that boss’ rotation ends. You can only get damage rewards once per boss, per difficulty level, and you can get ranking rewards every day. The full list of rewards are:

Damage rewards

Boss HP damage dealt Reward 10% 100 Dream Fragments 20% 100 Dream Fragments 30% 100 Dream Fragments 40% Weapon Selection Chest 50% 200 Diamonds 60% 200 Dream Fragments 70% 300 Dream Fragments 80% Weapon Selection Chest 90% 300 Dream Fragments 100% 3 Invite Letters

Ranking rewards

Placement Reward 1st to 10th Dream Monarch title, Master of Nightmares Cloak, 550 Dream Fragments, 10 Tidal Essences, 4 Temporal Essences 11th to 20th Dreamwalker title, Guardian of Dreams Cloak, 550 Dream Fragments, 8 Tidal Essences, 3 Temporal Essences 50th to 21st Dream Consciousness Cloak, 400 Dream Fragments, 6 Tidal Essences, 2 Temporal Essences 51st to 100th 350 Dream Fragments, 6 Tidal Essences, 1 Temporal Essence 101st to 200th 300 Dream Fragments, 6 Tidal Essences Top 10% to Top 200 255 Dream Fragments, 5 Tidal Essences Top 20% to 10% 250 Dream Fragments, 5 Tidal Essences Top 30% to 20% 235 Dream Fragments, 4 Tidal Essences Top 40% to 30% 225 Dream Fragments, 4 Tidal Essences Top 50% to 40% 200 Dream Fragments, 4 Tidal Essences Top 75% to 55% 175 Dream Fragments, 5 Tidal Essences Top 100% to 75% 150 Dream Fragments, 3 Tidal Essences

Best characters to use in the Dream Realm in AFK Journey

The Dream Realm values AFK Journey characters who have good single-target damage and debuffs, as well as those who can give buffs to their whole team. That’s why the best characters you can use in the Dream Realm are:

Best Tanks

Thoran

Antandra

Best Warriors

Brutus

Kruger

Korin

Scarlita

Best Marksmen

Marilee

Odie

Lyca

Cecia

Best Mages

Parisa

Cassadee

Best Rogues

Vala

Shakir

Seth

Best Support

Smokey & Meerky

Koko

Hewynn

Reinier

