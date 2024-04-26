Snow Stomper and King Croaker in the Dream Realm.
Screenshots and remix by Dot Esports
Category:
AFK Journey

AFK Journey Dream Realm guide

Dream Realm is a great mode in AFK Journey to get extra rewards, high-level equipment, and even ascend heroes.
Image of Bhernardo Viana
Bhernardo Viana
|
Published: Apr 26, 2024 09:56 am

The Dream Realm in AFK Journey is a game mode that isn’t directly tied to AFK Stages or Story progress, though it offers great rewards that can boost the power level of your hero roster. In this guide, we’ll cover everything you need to know about it.

Recommended Videos

What is the Dream Realm in AFK Journey

A split screen image showing characters fighting King Croaker and the final result on the right.
It’s time to fight big bosses. Screenshots by Dot Esports

AFK Journey’s Dream Realm is a competitive PvE mode where your team of five heroes faces off against a powerful boss. Your goal is to deal as much damage as possible within 90 seconds, either killing the boss or until the timer runs out or your team is fully wiped out. Your total damage dealt is then ranked against that of other players in your server. The more damage you deal, the higher your ranking is. You bring your character roster, gear, and level into this game mode as normal.

If you kill the boss, it respawns at a higher level with higher stats and HP, making it harder to defeat again.

All Dream Realm bosses in AFK Journey

Necrodrakon in the Dream Realm.
The Necrodrakon. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In AFK Journey’s Dream Realm, there are four bosses, though you can only fight one per day for a limited number of free attempts and extra attempts you buy with gold. They rotate daily at midnight UTC (that’s 7pm CT). Each boss has a unique ability that requires you to adapt your team strategy to either resist or counter it, testing your team-building skills extensively. The bosses and their signature skills are:

  • Skyclops, who spawns minions to become invincible and sweeps the battlefield with a laser beam.
  • King Croaker, who can instantly kill any hero caught in its bubble.
  • Necrodrakon, who targets static heroes for debuffs, crowd control, and constant damage.
  • Snow Stomper, who traps heroes in a Yeti Cell and applies a long-duration global silence.

You can click any of the bosses’ names above to check out our detailed guide on their skills, patterns, and how to build the best team to defeat them. The order of the boss rotation in the Dream Realm is Skyclops, King Croaker, Necrodrakon, and Snow Stomper. When Snow Stomper ends, the list restarts from Skyclops.

Dream Realm rewards in AFK Journey

The rewards you can get from the Dream Realm in AFK Journey are from the damage you deal to the boss and your final ranking when that boss’ rotation ends. You can only get damage rewards once per boss, per difficulty level, and you can get ranking rewards every day. The full list of rewards are:

Damage rewards

Boss HP damage dealtReward
10%100 Dream Fragments
20%100 Dream Fragments
30%100 Dream Fragments
40%Weapon Selection Chest
50%200 Diamonds
60%200 Dream Fragments
70%300 Dream Fragments
80%Weapon Selection Chest
90%300 Dream Fragments
100%3 Invite Letters

Ranking rewards

PlacementReward
1st to 10thDream Monarch title, Master of Nightmares Cloak, 550 Dream Fragments, 10 Tidal Essences, 4 Temporal Essences
11th to 20thDreamwalker title, Guardian of Dreams Cloak, 550 Dream Fragments, 8 Tidal Essences, 3 Temporal Essences
50th to 21stDream Consciousness Cloak, 400 Dream Fragments, 6 Tidal Essences, 2 Temporal Essences
51st to 100th350 Dream Fragments, 6 Tidal Essences, 1 Temporal Essence
101st to 200th300 Dream Fragments, 6 Tidal Essences
Top 10% to Top 200255 Dream Fragments, 5 Tidal Essences
Top 20% to 10%250 Dream Fragments, 5 Tidal Essences
Top 30% to 20%235 Dream Fragments, 4 Tidal Essences
Top 40% to 30%225 Dream Fragments, 4 Tidal Essences
Top 50% to 40%200 Dream Fragments, 4 Tidal Essences
Top 75% to 55%175 Dream Fragments, 5 Tidal Essences
Top 100% to 75%150 Dream Fragments, 3 Tidal Essences

Best characters to use in the Dream Realm in AFK Journey

The Dream Realm values AFK Journey characters who have good single-target damage and debuffs, as well as those who can give buffs to their whole team. That’s why the best characters you can use in the Dream Realm are:

Best Tanks

  • Thoran
  • Antandra

Best Warriors

  • Brutus
  • Kruger
  • Korin
  • Scarlita

Best Marksmen

  • Marilee
  • Odie
  • Lyca
  • Cecia

Best Mages

  • Parisa
  • Cassadee

Best Rogues

  • Vala
  • Shakir
  • Seth

Best Support

  • Smokey & Meerky
  • Koko
  • Hewynn
  • Reinier
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article AFK Journey’s next banner: Date, character teasers, and more
Florabelle in her character animation during her rate-up banner.
Category: AFK Journey
AFK Journey
AFK Journey’s next banner: Date, character teasers, and more
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Apr 26, 2024
Read Article Reinier Guide AFK Journey: How to unlock, skills, and best teams
Reinier in their character screen in the Resonating Hall.
Category: AFK Journey
AFK Journey
Reinier Guide AFK Journey: How to unlock, skills, and best teams
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Apr 25, 2024
Read Article What is Vitality in AFK Journey?
Split screen image showing Satrana on the left and the Ironwall Spell Artifact on the right.
Category: AFK Journey
AFK Journey
What is Vitality in AFK Journey?
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Apr 25, 2024
Related Content
Read Article AFK Journey’s next banner: Date, character teasers, and more
Florabelle in her character animation during her rate-up banner.
Category: AFK Journey
AFK Journey
AFK Journey’s next banner: Date, character teasers, and more
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Apr 26, 2024
Read Article Reinier Guide AFK Journey: How to unlock, skills, and best teams
Reinier in their character screen in the Resonating Hall.
Category: AFK Journey
AFK Journey
Reinier Guide AFK Journey: How to unlock, skills, and best teams
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Apr 25, 2024
Read Article What is Vitality in AFK Journey?
Split screen image showing Satrana on the left and the Ironwall Spell Artifact on the right.
Category: AFK Journey
AFK Journey
What is Vitality in AFK Journey?
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Apr 25, 2024
Author
Bhernardo Viana
Guides writer and strategist working in the gaming industry for over 9 years, with works published on Destructoid, Prima Games, ESPN, and more. A fan of Pokémon since I was 6 and an avid Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch player. Now hooked by Balatro and working on AFK Journey.