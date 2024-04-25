Reinier Guide AFK Journey: How to unlock, skills, and best teams

Reinier is an S-Level Support hero from the Hypogean Faction in AFK Journey. They deal Magic damage with a range of five tiles and have a minimum Ascension level of Epic.

Full list of Reinier skills in AFK Journey

Reinier’s ability kit consists of great single-target healing that works best with offensive characters, combined with amazing crowd control that targets the healthiest enemy. This enemy is usually a strong backline damage carry.

Skill name Effect Skill Range Cooldown Mutual Reflection (Ultimate) Reinier teleports to another dimension with an enemy for 10s, dealing damage to them. Global, targets healthiest enemy. 1.25 seconds Dynamic Balance Reinier switches an allied hero’s position with an enemy hero if they’re in a symmetrical position when the battle starts, restoring their allied hero’s HP whenever they deal damage. Global None, happens once per battle Golden Ratio Reinier deals multiple damage to the healthiest enemy and knocks them into the air Global 12 seconds Hero Focus (unlocks at Legendary+) Reinier can use Dynamic balance to either boost an ally’s ATK or lower an enemy’s ATK One tile None, happens once per battle Tuned Art (EX Skill, unlcoks at Mythic+) Reinier wounds the enemy with Dynamic Balance, causing the enemy to take more damage while reducing the damage taken by the ally. Global None, happens once per battle Enhance Force (unlocks at Supreme+) Reinier increases the allied hero’s ATK if they’re in a symmetrical position with an enemy hero when a battle starts. Global None, happens once per battle

How to unlock Reinier in AFK Journey

You need to activate the Stargaze Station first. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can unlock Reinier in AFK Journey by:

Recruiting at the Stargaze Station in the Mystical House, setting Reinier as your Hero Choice for a guaranteed pull after 40 attempts.

in the Mystical House, setting Reinier as your Hero Choice for a guaranteed pull after 40 attempts. Purchasing their Soul Sigil from the Emporium’s Guild Store for 30,000 Guild Medals.

I highly recommend you join an active guild and focus on the Guild Store path if you’re a free-to-play player. This strategy requires you to complete Guild Quests for Guild Medals, which are capped weekly according to your guild’s level, or to participate in Guild Challenges collectively with your guildmates. Since Guild Medals from challenges are not capped—they’re a one-time bonus—they represent the best way to accelerate your Guild Medals farming. Otherwise, you’ll be restricted to earning just a few thousand Guild Medals every week, and it could take six to eight weeks to unlock Reinier.

Unlocking Reinier at the Stargaze Station is even more challenging. You first need to have completed 400 recruitments across Rate Up, All-Hero, and Epic Recruitment collectively to unlock the Stargaze Station. Then, you must use Stellar Crystals to attempt recruiting them at a 3.25-percent chance. Stellar Crystals are an extremely rare resource to obtain for free. Even in the Limited Bundles at the Trolley for premium currency, they are quite expensive. That’s why I recommend focusing on daily Guild gameplay to unlock Reinier, as otherwise, you’ll have to spend a significant amount of real money to acquire Stellar Crystals for attempts at the Stargaze Station.

Best teams for Reinier in AFK Journey

Team Hero 1 Hero 2 Hero 3 Hero 4 Hero 5 Offensive Reinier Thoran Cecia Smokey & Meerky Vala Defensive Reinier Antandra Brutus Smokey & Meerky Vala



Reinier, being a Hypogean hero, fits into many team compositions to activate higher Faction bonuses, as Hypogean characters count as a wildcard Faction to trigger this effect. The two teams suggested above consider that Reinier can either teleport a high-damage hero like Vala to destroy the backline or use a beefy tank like Brutus to distract the ranged carries. Despite these strategies, you still need a solid frontline tank like Antandra and Thoran to withstand the damage and consistent healing from a support like Smokey & Meerky to survive the fight.

