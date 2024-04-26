AFK Journey’s next banner: Date, character teasers, and more

AFK Journey’s next banner will feature a new character with a draw rate increase, similar to what we’ve seen for Vala and Florabelle. While developer Lilith Games hasn’t yet revealed which character will feature in the upcoming banner, we know it’s scheduled to drop on May 10.

These banners are usually featured in the Rate Up Recruitment section of the Noble Tavern. The character gets a special three-percent chance of being drawn with a guaranteed draw after 40 attempts. Each roll costs 300 diamonds or one Rate Up Invite Letter, and there’s no discount if you roll 10 times at once.

What is the next banner in AFK Journey’s Rate Up Recruitment?

The desert is both mysterious and dangerous, yet it is also teeming with charming life waiting to burst forth.😮#AFKJourney #NewHero #SongofStrife pic.twitter.com/OJu7t7uzo3 — AFK Journey (@AFK_Journey) April 18, 2024

The hero to be featured in the next banner in AFK Journey hasn’t been revealed yet, but they’re likely one of the two new heroes teased on the game’s X page. Judging by their silhouettes and the desert background, they are likely from the Mauler faction and are new characters in the AFK franchise as a whole, since they don’t resemble any existing hero in AFK Arena. We don’t yet know their name, nor which one will appear first in the next banner.

So far, the only heroes featured in Rate Up banners were new heroes, so it’s safe to expect this trend will continue for a while. That’s why you shouldn’t get your hopes up for any existing hero to show up in the Rate Up Recruitment in the next banner.

When is the next banner in AFK Journey’s Rate Up Recruitment?

The next AFK Journey banner will arrive on May 10, coinciding with the start of the Song of Strife season and the conclusion of the Florabelle Rate Up Recruitment period. Following this, Florabelle will be moved to the All-Hero and Epic Recruitment options in the Noble Tavern.

Rate Up Recruitment rates in AFK Journey

Prize Odds Rate Up Hero 3.0% A-Level Hero (Wish List) 10.0% Omni-Acorn x30 1.5% Omni-Acorn x4 15.0% Omni-Acorn x1 70.5%

