Florabelle in her character animation during her rate-up banner.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
AFK Journey

AFK Journey’s next banner: Date, character teasers, and more

The next rate-up recruitment banner in AFK Journey is likely being saved for a new character rather than an existing hero.
Image of Bhernardo Viana
Bhernardo Viana
|
Published: Apr 26, 2024 08:10 am

AFK Journey’s next banner will feature a new character with a draw rate increase, similar to what we’ve seen for Vala and Florabelle. While developer Lilith Games hasn’t yet revealed which character will feature in the upcoming banner, we know it’s scheduled to drop on May 10.

Recommended Videos

These banners are usually featured in the Rate Up Recruitment section of the Noble Tavern. The character gets a special three-percent chance of being drawn with a guaranteed draw after 40 attempts. Each roll costs 300 diamonds or one Rate Up Invite Letter, and there’s no discount if you roll 10 times at once.

What is the next banner in AFK Journey’s Rate Up Recruitment?

The hero to be featured in the next banner in AFK Journey hasn’t been revealed yet, but they’re likely one of the two new heroes teased on the game’s X page. Judging by their silhouettes and the desert background, they are likely from the Mauler faction and are new characters in the AFK franchise as a whole, since they don’t resemble any existing hero in AFK Arena. We don’t yet know their name, nor which one will appear first in the next banner.

So far, the only heroes featured in Rate Up banners were new heroes, so it’s safe to expect this trend will continue for a while. That’s why you shouldn’t get your hopes up for any existing hero to show up in the Rate Up Recruitment in the next banner.

When is the next banner in AFK Journey’s Rate Up Recruitment?

The next AFK Journey banner will arrive on May 10, coinciding with the start of the Song of Strife season and the conclusion of the Florabelle Rate Up Recruitment period. Following this, Florabelle will be moved to the All-Hero and Epic Recruitment options in the Noble Tavern.

Rate Up Recruitment rates in AFK Journey

PrizeOdds
Rate Up Hero3.0%
A-Level Hero (Wish List)10.0%
Omni-Acorn x301.5%
Omni-Acorn x415.0%
Omni-Acorn x170.5%
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Reinier Guide AFK Journey: How to unlock, skills, and best teams
Reinier in their character screen in the Resonating Hall.
Category: AFK Journey
AFK Journey
Reinier Guide AFK Journey: How to unlock, skills, and best teams
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Apr 25, 2024
Read Article What is Vitality in AFK Journey?
Split screen image showing Satrana on the left and the Ironwall Spell Artifact on the right.
Category: AFK Journey
AFK Journey
What is Vitality in AFK Journey?
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Apr 25, 2024
Read Article AFK Journey: Snow Stomper best teams and guide
Snow Stomper in the featured window of the Dream Realm.
Category: AFK Journey
AFK Journey
AFK Journey: Snow Stomper best teams and guide
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Apr 25, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Reinier Guide AFK Journey: How to unlock, skills, and best teams
Reinier in their character screen in the Resonating Hall.
Category: AFK Journey
AFK Journey
Reinier Guide AFK Journey: How to unlock, skills, and best teams
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Apr 25, 2024
Read Article What is Vitality in AFK Journey?
Split screen image showing Satrana on the left and the Ironwall Spell Artifact on the right.
Category: AFK Journey
AFK Journey
What is Vitality in AFK Journey?
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Apr 25, 2024
Read Article AFK Journey: Snow Stomper best teams and guide
Snow Stomper in the featured window of the Dream Realm.
Category: AFK Journey
AFK Journey
AFK Journey: Snow Stomper best teams and guide
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Apr 25, 2024
Author
Bhernardo Viana
Guides writer and strategist working in the gaming industry for over 9 years, with works published on Destructoid, Prima Games, ESPN, and more. A fan of Pokémon since I was 6 and an avid Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch player. Now hooked by Balatro and working on AFK Journey.