AFK Journey Treasure Hunt guide

To play AFK Journey’s Treasure Hunt, use the a small icon on the bottom left of your screen that appears after you accept the quest from a Hamster. This icon looks like a blue bell and is what you’ll use to find the treasure spot.

How to play AFK Journey’s Treasure Hunt and find the treasure

Tap the blue bell icon. Screenshot and remix by Dot Esports

After you accept the Treasure Hunt from any Hamster, watch for the blue bell icon on the bottom left of your screen, just above the AFK Progress button. Tap it to summon a lantern that casts a cone of light in a specific direction. The treasure is somewhere within the highlighted area. Move and summon more lanterns to narrow down the location. If two or more lanterns light up an area, the treasure is within that overlapping space.

Once you think you know the exact spot, stand on it and summon the lantern again. If you’re correct, all lanterns disappear, and the treasure chest emerges. Approach it and tap the shovel icon to uncover and open it, claiming the rewards and completing the puzzle.

The best strategy is to use your first lantern next to the Hamster, then place the second one in the center of the area lit by the first. For subsequent lanterns, stand in the middle of the overlapping areas. Use these lanterns freely, as they replenish automatically.

In the Eroded Enclave, beware of Ironjaws that may destroy your lanterns. Lure them away or memorize the area they light up to complete the puzzle.

These chests reward you with the usual AFK Journey puzzle rewards like Diamonds, Season Essence, Season Experience, and Gold. If you’re looking for more Weapon Essence, you’ll have to farm it elsewhere.

