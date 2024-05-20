How to farm Weapon Essence in AFK Journey

There are limited ways of farming Weapon Essence in AFK Journey, though you can do it with daily gameplay. Since you typically need hundreds of each to upgrade your EX Weapon skills, you need to have enough in your inventory for when the time comes. Here’s how to farm each type.

Best Weapon Essences farm in AFK Journey and farming priority

Legend Trial is a great source. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You should farm blue and yellow Weapon Essences in AFK Journey. Also known as Tidal and Temporal Essences, respectively, they’re the Essences you need to upgrade your EX Weapon up to +5 and +15, which is usually the most you’ll need.

Farm Tidal Essence by ranking high in the Dream Realm, collecting your weekly Guild Chest Exclusive Equipment Resource, and clearing Legend Trials. You can also buy them with Diamonds from the Emporium.

by ranking high in the Dream Realm, collecting your weekly Guild Chest Exclusive Equipment Resource, and clearing Legend Trials. You can also buy them with Diamonds from the Emporium. Farm Temporal Essence from the Dream Realm top 100, any rank in the Seasonal Dream Realm, Arena rank-ups, Guild Chest Exclusive Equipment Resource, and clearing Legend Trials. You can’t buy Temporal Essence.

from the Dream Realm top 100, any rank in the Seasonal Dream Realm, Arena rank-ups, Guild Chest Exclusive Equipment Resource, and clearing Legend Trials. You can’t buy Temporal Essence. While the red Twilight Essence is not worth focused farming, you can get it in high-level endgame content like Twilight Tower, Arena Champions, Supreme Arena (top 1,500), and Seasonal Dream Realm (top 500).

Most of the methods above reward you with a small amount of Essence daily or weekly, making the best strategy for farming Weapon Essence to play a little every day. If you can, play a few rounds of Dream Realm, spend your free Arena and Supreme Arena tickets, complete Guild Quests for guild activity, and clear floors of Legend Trial and Twilight Tower daily.

When you run out of Tidal Essence, you can buy up to 40 of them at the Emporium for 300 diamonds per 10 units, which is the same cost as one roll in Rate Up and All Hero Recruitments. Only to buy Tidal Essence with Diamonds when you have a Mythic+ character who benefits significantly from a +5 EX Weapon, such as Cecia, Thoran, or Scarlita. Otherwise, spend these Diamonds on Recruitment and farm Tidal Essence from other game modes. You’ll need 150 Tidal Essences to upgrade an EX Weapon to +5.

Yellow Temporal Essence is worth farming because some unique EX Skill effects are locked behind the +10 upgrade, such as Florabelle’s Overgrowth and Eironn’s doubled immobilization duration with his ultimate. The best method is to play Seasonal Dream Realm every day if a season is active on your server or try to rank high in the standard version of the game mode.

Red Twilight Essence is challenging to use because they’re only a thing after EX Weapon +15, which is quite expensive to reach. They rarely offer new effects beyond stat boosts to existing ones. However, they are still valuable for your main characters in the deep endgame when you have spare Temporal Essences to get weapons to +15. The raw stat boosts can make a significant difference when added up, but you shouldn’t actively farm them since it takes months to reach the point where you can use them.

