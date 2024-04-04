AFK Journey characters tier list (April 2024)

AFK Journey offers 44 characters for you to use to explore the Story, top the ranks of Dream Realm, or dominate players in PvP. Initially, it seems like the game’s rating of A-Level and S-Level clearly marks the best ones, but it doesn’t. It’s just how hard it is to unlock them.

Mastering AFK Journey is a matter of finding optimal strategies, good offensive and defensive synergies, and assembling the best teams. Some characters have unique skills that give them increased survivability, scaling damage, and consistent healing, making them a menace in most game modes. Based on my experience with AFK Journey, here’s my tier list you can use to prioritize your characters rolls and resource investments to dominate the game’s biggest challenges.

AFK Journey hero tiers explanation

Here’s what each tier means in our AFK Journey tier list below. Journey Commanders (S) is the best tier, while Journey Recruits (D) is the worst.

Tier Tier description Journey Commanders (S) The best of the best. They have unique skills, buffs, and passives that give them tankiness, attack power, or healing that no other hero in their class has. For instance, some are able to revive, others can restore allies’ Energy. They are usually the carries of your team and are hard to counter. Journey Captains (A) Very strong characters who are often a good pick and can make a good team great. They’re just not excellent because they’re either slower to use their skills than S heroes or don’t get as good extra stats and skills with upgrades as S heroes do. Journey Lieutenants (B) Good characters that shine with specific team dynamics, such as focusing on diving the backline, debuffing targets, or high-healing comps. If you don’t have a focused strategy for your team, like diving the backline with Silvina, they will be outperformed by S and A heroes. Journey Scouts (C) Characters that need too many duplicates and tier upgrades to work properly, or who are only effective in a single game mode, like PvP or Dream Realm. You may take weeks of gameplay to take them to a level where they will be useful, since most of their potential is locked behind their late-game exclusive weapon skills. They’re still worth your late-game investment when you get there, such as Eironn and Carolina for PvP. Journey Recruits (D) Characters whose skills have lower range and raw stats than others, while also charging skills too slowly and having long cooldowns. They also don’t contribute significantly outside their ultimates, and their base skills are either weaker in raw numbers than everyone else’s or have lower range and area of effect. There is some hope to see them shine if you build your team to protect them and give them the shields, healing, and survival time they need to use their Ultimates often.

AFK Journey characters tier list

Tier Characters Journey Commanders (S) Cecia, Granny Dahnie, Koko, Korin, Odie, Reinier, Rowan, Smokey & Meerky, Thoran, Vala Journey Captains (A) Brutus, Bryon, Cassadee, Damian, Hewynn, Igor, Lucius, Marilee, Scarlita, Seth, Shakir, Temesia Journey Lieutenants (B) Antandra, Dionel, Kafra, Kruger, Lyca, Parisa, Rhys, Silvina, Viperian, Walker Journey Scouts (C) Arden, Berial, Carolina, Eironn, Niru Journey Recruits (D) Atalanta, Fay, Lumont, Mirael, Salazer, Satrana, Valen

If you’ve been playing AFK Journey for a while, you might have some doubts about this list. For example, even though Eironn isn’t the best choice for most of the game, the current PvP strategy heavily relies on building a team around him. However, if PvP isn’t your main focus, putting resources into Eironn might not be wise, as there are stronger characters for other parts of the game. This tier list is meant to give you a general idea and guide you on where to direct your investments as you build your collection of heroes and gather resources.

We will keep this story updated as new characters are released and new AFK Journey balance patches come out.

