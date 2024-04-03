5 best teams to use in AFK Journey

AFK Journey lets you be quite flexible when building your team. While there are some optimal role choices to make the best composition, you can change a few pieces here and there and still progress through the Story, the Dream Realm, and PvP.

Best team compositions in AFK Journey

A mixed team comp. Screenshots and remix by Dot Esports.

The best team compositions in AFK Journey are those that use heroes with strong skills, high stats, and good utility in their kits. The usual standard team you will build will consist of:

One tank hero

hero One support hero

hero Two damage heroes (Rogue, Marksman, or Mage)

heroes (Rogue, Marksman, or Mage) One situational hero. This is a flexible spot you can fit a hero with utility skills, a second tank or Warrior, or a second support. A third DPS is rarely effective in this position.

With a team featuring the roles above, you can take on most challenges across all game modes. Feel free to test other team compositions, but in general, a team without a tank will die too fast, a team with a single damage hero will not have enough damage to win fights, and a team without a support will lose fights in the long run due to lack of sustain, even if it starts winning.

Best overall AFK Journey team composition

Role Character Tank Thoran Damage Vala Damage Cecia Support Rowan Flex Lucius

This team composition relies on the two-three synergy of Graveborn (Thoran, Cecia) and Lightbearer (Vala, Rowan, and Lucius.) The plan is to have Thoran serve as the main tank at the front, with Lucius next to him as a supportive off-tank using his ultimate ability. Cecia and Vala focus on quickly taking down enemies, while Rowan boosts the team’s Energy, allowing for quicker use of their ultimates. Although Rowan’s healing isn’t as strong as that of Hewynn or Smokey & Meerky, the shields Lucius provides act as a sort of healing, making up for the difference.

Best Graveborn team composition in AFK Journey

Role Characters Tank Thoran Damage Vala Damage Silvina Support Koko Flex Brutus

This setup is what I call the “backline demolition.” Thoran absorbs the initial blows at the front, while Brutus draws enemy attacks with his taunt. Behind these tanks, Koko contributes some damage while also boosting everyone’s attack power and providing life leech with her ultimate. Meanwhile, Vala and Silvina focus on targeting and quickly eliminating a single enemy in the backline, managing to do so with minimal damage to themselves. The main drawback of this tactic appears in some PvP battles, where opponents might cleverly position a tank in their backline to distract your assassins. However, for other game modes, including the Story, this Graveborn-focused strategy works wonders and quickly puts you in a five-versus-four situation.

Best Lightbearer team composition in AFK Journey

Role Characters Tank Lucius Damage Vala Damage Korin Support Hewynn Flex Grannie Dahnie

This Lightbearer lineup benefits from having Lucius and Grannie Dahnie as strong frontliners, both boasting excellent self-sustain capabilities through Lucius’s shields and Dahnie’s self-healing. Vala is tasked with taking out an enemy in the backline, whereas Korin offers additional support and inflicts true damage. In the backline, Hewynn uses her global healing abilities to ensure the whole team remains in good shape and well-protected.

Best Mauler team composition in AFK Journey

Role Characters Tank Brutus Damage Odie Damage Shakir Support Smokey & Meerky Flex Antandra

Maulers break the usual belief that a successful team can’t consist of all five members from the same Faction. Brutus serves as the primary tank, with his defensive capabilities enhanced by Antandra acting as the secondary tank. Shakir joins them, offering both damage and defensive support, while Odie hangs back, delivering significant damage with poison and finisher moves. Smokey & Meerky contribute constant healing and attack buffs to ensure the team’s survivability and damage. This creates a balanced team composition that’s definitely worth experimenting with.

Best Wilder team composition in AFK Journey

Role Characters Tank Grannie Dahnie Damage Bryon Damage Cecia Support Hewynn Flex Lyca

This Wilder team strategy focuses on strong attack power and Grannie Dahnie’s ability to single-handedly hold the front line as the tank. Bryon is included to help break down the enemy’s Tanks and Warriors, with Cecia assisting in this effort. Lyca boosts the team’s attack speed and also contributes damage from the back. As is common, Hewynn remains in the back, consistently healing the team.

Avoid noob traps

While the faction bonus gets to its highest level when your entire team is of the same faction, the only faction in the game today that has five heroes with enough synergy to actually make a good team comp is the Maulers. Aside from them, I found that the best bonus you can get is making a team with two factions, one with two heroes and another with three, instead of trying to force a single-faction team.

