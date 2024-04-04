AFK Journey: Necrodrakon best teams and guide

Necrodrakon isn’t a particularly strong boss in the Dream Realm of AFK Journey, but it has a troublesome ability to sap your heroes’ Energy, making it more challenging for them to unleash their Ultimates. The ideal team to take down Necrodrakon can perform well without heavily depending on these abilities.

This doesn’t imply you should avoid all heroes with effective ultimates, but it’s generally tougher to rely on those whose ultimates take a long time to charge, such as many Mages and Support heroes. However, Tanks and certain Warriors remain effective choices against Necrodrakon because they can quickly charge their ultimates by absorbing damage at the front. Below are the most successful team compositions I’ve used to battle Necrodrakon in the Dream Realm of AFK Journey.

Best team compositions against Necrodrakon in AFK Journey

Team Hero one Hero two Hero three Hero four Hero five Artifact No healing Kruger Antandra Vala Seth Lucius Awakening Wilder Buffs Kruger Antandra Vala Seth Koko Awakening More energy Kruger Antandra Rowan Oddie Korin Awakening

The best team setup from my trials was one without any healers. The strategy centers around using Antandra to weaken Necrodrakon’s attack while enhancing Kruger, who then lowers the boss’ defenses, increasing the whole team’s damage output. Vala and Seth focus on tearing Necrodrakon apart. In contrast, Lucius serves as a secondary tank in the front, absorbing hits to activate his Divine Light Aegis ultimate, which provides shields to the frontline. Although this team lacks traditional healing, Lucius’s shields act as a stand-in, and the Awakening Artifact offers gradual healing for the team.

For the Wilder Buffs team composition, I made a slight adjustment by including a real healer, Koko, in place of Lucius. The damage inflicted on Necrodrakon was roughly the same but happened over a shorter period. My attempts often ran out of time with the initial team, whereas with the second setup, my team was completely taken out. This suggests that if your characters have solid HP and defensive equipment, the Wilder Buffs composition might last longer and inflict more damage than the No Healing setup. I suggest trying both to see which one suits you better.

The More Energy team composition counters Necrodrakon’s energy-sapping effect by having Rowan boost the team’s Energy. Rowan excels as a support, so this approach effectively allows your team to frequently use ultimates despite the boss’ energy drain. Since Rowan isn’t great for healing, Korin steps in as an offensive supporter with his shields, enabling Oddie to unleash significant damage on Necrodrakon from the backline. This setup also benefits from a three-two Wilder-Lightbearer Faction bonus, improving the team’s overall performance.

Using these three team compositions, I managed to finish Common I and remove 71 percent of Common II Necrodrakon’s health. This placed me 158th in the rankings, with a total of almost 1.3 million damage dealt.

Necrodrakon’s attacks

Necrodrakon’s main skill drains your heroes’ energy, but it also deals massive global damage three times in the fight, which is something you have to prepare for. Here are all of its abilities.

Skill Description Ultimate Periodically deals damage to all enemies and applies special effects that enhance their ATK SPD while also increasing the damage they receive. Skill one Creates a mire in the are with the most enemies, dealing continuous damage. Skill two Deals damage to the two targets with the highest HP, stunning them and draining their energy for a duration. Skill three Periodically places a crest beneath the enemies, dealing damage to them and reducing their Energy gain efficiency and ATK.

