AFK Journey Ascension guide: Costs, best heroes to ascend, and more

The real power spikes for AFK Journey characters come through ascension. While leveling them up with Training Manuals is important, ascending them to higher tiers is even more crucial. This process allows them to unlock new and powerful skills, giving many characters a significant advantage in battles.

Ascension cost table in AFK Journey

Ascending from Ascending to A-Level requirements S-Level requirements Celestial/Hypogean requirements Skill unlock Elite Elite+ One Soul Sigil (A-Level) * * – Elite+ Epic Three Soul Sigils (A-Level) * * – Epic Epic+ Four Soul Sigils (A-Level) One Soul Sigil (S-Level) One Soul Sigil (Celestial/Hypogean) – Epic+ Legendary Five Soul Sigils (A-Level) 50 Acorns One Soul Sigil (Celestial/Hypogean) – Legendary Legendary+ Eight Soul Sigils (A-Level) Two Soul Sigils (S-Level) One Soul Sigil (Celestial/Hypogean) Hero Focus Legendary+ Mythic 10 Soul Sigils (A-Level) 100 Acorns Two Soul Sigils (Celestial/Hypogean) – Mythic Mythic+ 12 Soul Sigils (A-Level) Two Soul Sigils (S-Level) Two Soul Sigils (Celestial/Hypogean) EX Skill Mythic+ Supreme 200 Acorns 200 Acorns Two Soul Sigils (Celestial/Hypogean) – Supreme Supreme+ 20 Soul Sigils (A-Level) Two Soul Sigils (S-Level) Four Soul Sigils (Celestial/Hypogean) Enhance Force Total cost 63 Soul Sigils (A-Level) + 200 Acorns Seven Soul Sigils (S-Level) + 350 Acorns 13 Soul Sigils (Celestial/Hypogean) *S-Level and Celestial/Hypogean heroes can’t be lower than Epic.

To fully ascend each AFK Journey character you already own to Supreme+, you need:

63 Soul Sigils (A-Level) and 200 Acorns for A-Level heroes.

Seven Soul Sigils (S-Level) and 350 Acorns for S-Level heroes.

13 Soul Sigils (Celestial/Hypogean) for Celestial/Hypogean heroes.

Paragon tiers

If you manage to have 25 characters at Supreme+ level—which is more than half of the game’s 44 character roster—you unlock the Paragon tiers. These extra tiers offer just a slight stats boost to your Supreme+ characters. There’s no special mechanic or additional reward involved; it’s purely a way to provide your heroes with a final enhancement once you’ve completed their ascension process.

Ascending from Ascending to A-Level requirements S-Level requirements Celestial/Hypogean requirements Supreme+ Paragon 1 45 Soul Sigils (A-Level) Six Soul Sigils (S-Level) Four Soul Sigils (Celestial/Hypogean) Paragon 1 Paragon 2 45 Soul Sigils (A-Level) Six Soul Sigils (S-Level) Four Soul Sigils (Celestial/Hypogean) Paragon 2 Paragon 3 68 Soul Sigils (A-Level) Nine Soul Sigils (S-Level) Six Soul Sigils (Celestial/Hypogean) Paragon 3 Paragon 4 68 Soul Sigils (A-Level) Nine Soul Sigils (S-Level) Six Soul Sigils (Celestial/Hypogean)

What is hero ascension in AFK Journey?

You get massive boosts from ascension. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Ascending heroes in AFK Journey means collecting and using their individual Soul Sigils to upgrade them. You can get these Soul Sigils through events, the Emporium, purchases, or Recruitment. When you receive a duplicate of a hero via Recruitment Letters, it automatically converts into one Soul Sigil of that hero. Therefore, pulling duplicates of certain characters is beneficial as it helps you upgrade them to a higher tier.

Which heroes should you ascend first?



The best heroes to focus on ascending first are also the ones you should prioritize on your wishlist. Generally, these are heroes who gain powerful EX Skills upon reaching the Mythic+ ranking, which significantly boosts their power level. The best examples include the ones on the table below:

Faction S-Level heroes A-Level heroes Lightbearer Temesia

Vala Korin

Marilee Mauler Shakir

Smokey & Meerky Koko

Odie Wilder Granny Dahnie

Hewynn Damian

Lyca Graveborn Thoran

Cecia Silvina

Viperian

