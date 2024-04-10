AFK Journey Ascension guide: Costs, best heroes to ascend, and more

The real power spikes for AFK Journey characters come through ascension. While leveling them up with Training Manuals is important, ascending them to higher tiers is even more crucial. This process allows them to unlock new and powerful skills, giving many characters a significant advantage in battles.
Ascension cost table in AFK Journey
|Ascending from
|Ascending to
|A-Level requirements
|S-Level requirements
|Celestial/Hypogean requirements
|Skill unlock
|Elite
|Elite+
|One Soul Sigil (A-Level)
|*
|*
|–
|Elite+
|Epic
|Three Soul Sigils (A-Level)
|*
|*
|–
|Epic
|Epic+
|Four Soul Sigils (A-Level)
|One Soul Sigil (S-Level)
|One Soul Sigil (Celestial/Hypogean)
|–
|Epic+
|Legendary
|Five Soul Sigils (A-Level)
|50 Acorns
|One Soul Sigil (Celestial/Hypogean)
|–
|Legendary
|Legendary+
|Eight Soul Sigils (A-Level)
|Two Soul Sigils (S-Level)
|One Soul Sigil (Celestial/Hypogean)
|Hero Focus
|Legendary+
|Mythic
|10 Soul Sigils (A-Level)
|100 Acorns
|Two Soul Sigils (Celestial/Hypogean)
|–
|Mythic
|Mythic+
|12 Soul Sigils (A-Level)
|Two Soul Sigils (S-Level)
|Two Soul Sigils (Celestial/Hypogean)
|EX Skill
|Mythic+
|Supreme
|200 Acorns
|200 Acorns
|Two Soul Sigils (Celestial/Hypogean)
|–
|Supreme
|Supreme+
|20 Soul Sigils (A-Level)
|Two Soul Sigils (S-Level)
|Four Soul Sigils (Celestial/Hypogean)
|Enhance Force
|Total cost
|63 Soul Sigils (A-Level) + 200 Acorns
|Seven Soul Sigils (S-Level) + 350 Acorns
|13 Soul Sigils (Celestial/Hypogean)
To fully ascend each AFK Journey character you already own to Supreme+, you need:
- 63 Soul Sigils (A-Level) and 200 Acorns for A-Level heroes.
- Seven Soul Sigils (S-Level) and 350 Acorns for S-Level heroes.
- 13 Soul Sigils (Celestial/Hypogean) for Celestial/Hypogean heroes.
Paragon tiers
If you manage to have 25 characters at Supreme+ level—which is more than half of the game’s 44 character roster—you unlock the Paragon tiers. These extra tiers offer just a slight stats boost to your Supreme+ characters. There’s no special mechanic or additional reward involved; it’s purely a way to provide your heroes with a final enhancement once you’ve completed their ascension process.
|Ascending from
|Ascending to
|A-Level requirements
|S-Level requirements
|Celestial/Hypogean requirements
|Supreme+
|Paragon 1
|45 Soul Sigils (A-Level)
|Six Soul Sigils (S-Level)
|Four Soul Sigils (Celestial/Hypogean)
|Paragon 1
|Paragon 2
|45 Soul Sigils (A-Level)
|Six Soul Sigils (S-Level)
|Four Soul Sigils (Celestial/Hypogean)
|Paragon 2
|Paragon 3
|68 Soul Sigils (A-Level)
|Nine Soul Sigils (S-Level)
|Six Soul Sigils (Celestial/Hypogean)
|Paragon 3
|Paragon 4
|68 Soul Sigils (A-Level)
|Nine Soul Sigils (S-Level)
|Six Soul Sigils (Celestial/Hypogean)
What is hero ascension in AFK Journey?
Ascending heroes in AFK Journey means collecting and using their individual Soul Sigils to upgrade them. You can get these Soul Sigils through events, the Emporium, purchases, or Recruitment. When you receive a duplicate of a hero via Recruitment Letters, it automatically converts into one Soul Sigil of that hero. Therefore, pulling duplicates of certain characters is beneficial as it helps you upgrade them to a higher tier.
Which heroes should you ascend first?
The best heroes to focus on ascending first are also the ones you should prioritize on your wishlist. Generally, these are heroes who gain powerful EX Skills upon reaching the Mythic+ ranking, which significantly boosts their power level. The best examples include the ones on the table below:
|Faction
|S-Level heroes
|A-Level heroes
|Lightbearer
|Temesia
Vala
|Korin
Marilee
|Mauler
|Shakir
Smokey & Meerky
|Koko
Odie
|Wilder
|Granny Dahnie
Hewynn
|Damian
Lyca
|Graveborn
|Thoran
Cecia
|Silvina
Viperian