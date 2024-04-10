Category:
AFK Journey

AFK Journey Ascension guide: Costs, best heroes to ascend, and more

Your heroes get stronger the more copies of them you get.
Bhernardo Viana
Published: Apr 10, 2024 12:49 pm
The Elite, Epic, and Legendary tier crystals in AFK journey, side by side.
Screenshots and remix by Dot Esports.

The real power spikes for AFK Journey characters come through ascension. While leveling them up with Training Manuals is important, ascending them to higher tiers is even more crucial. This process allows them to unlock new and powerful skills, giving many characters a significant advantage in battles.

Ascension cost table in AFK Journey

Ascending fromAscending toA-Level requirementsS-Level requirementsCelestial/Hypogean requirementsSkill unlock
EliteElite+One Soul Sigil (A-Level)**
Elite+EpicThree Soul Sigils (A-Level)**
EpicEpic+Four Soul Sigils (A-Level)One Soul Sigil (S-Level)One Soul Sigil (Celestial/Hypogean)
Epic+LegendaryFive Soul Sigils (A-Level)50 AcornsOne Soul Sigil (Celestial/Hypogean)
LegendaryLegendary+Eight Soul Sigils (A-Level)Two Soul Sigils (S-Level)One Soul Sigil (Celestial/Hypogean)Hero Focus
Legendary+Mythic10 Soul Sigils (A-Level)100 AcornsTwo Soul Sigils (Celestial/Hypogean)
MythicMythic+12 Soul Sigils (A-Level)Two Soul Sigils (S-Level)Two Soul Sigils (Celestial/Hypogean)EX Skill
Mythic+Supreme200 Acorns200 AcornsTwo Soul Sigils (Celestial/Hypogean)
SupremeSupreme+20 Soul Sigils (A-Level)Two Soul Sigils (S-Level)Four Soul Sigils (Celestial/Hypogean)Enhance Force
Total cost63 Soul Sigils (A-Level) + 200 AcornsSeven Soul Sigils (S-Level) + 350 Acorns13 Soul Sigils (Celestial/Hypogean)
*S-Level and Celestial/Hypogean heroes can’t be lower than Epic.

To fully ascend each AFK Journey character you already own to Supreme+, you need:

  • 63 Soul Sigils (A-Level) and 200 Acorns for A-Level heroes.
  • Seven Soul Sigils (S-Level) and 350 Acorns for S-Level heroes.
  • 13 Soul Sigils (Celestial/Hypogean) for Celestial/Hypogean heroes.

Paragon tiers

If you manage to have 25 characters at Supreme+ level—which is more than half of the game’s 44 character roster—you unlock the Paragon tiers. These extra tiers offer just a slight stats boost to your Supreme+ characters. There’s no special mechanic or additional reward involved; it’s purely a way to provide your heroes with a final enhancement once you’ve completed their ascension process.

Ascending fromAscending toA-Level requirementsS-Level requirementsCelestial/Hypogean requirements
Supreme+Paragon 145 Soul Sigils (A-Level)Six Soul Sigils (S-Level)Four Soul Sigils (Celestial/Hypogean)
Paragon 1Paragon 245 Soul Sigils (A-Level)Six Soul Sigils (S-Level)Four Soul Sigils (Celestial/Hypogean)
Paragon 2Paragon 368 Soul Sigils (A-Level)Nine Soul Sigils (S-Level)Six Soul Sigils (Celestial/Hypogean)
Paragon 3Paragon 468 Soul Sigils (A-Level)Nine Soul Sigils (S-Level)Six Soul Sigils (Celestial/Hypogean)

What is hero ascension in AFK Journey?

The details of a Legendary to Legendary+ ascension of Vala in AFK Journey.
You get massive boosts from ascension. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Ascending heroes in AFK Journey means collecting and using their individual Soul Sigils to upgrade them. You can get these Soul Sigils through events, the Emporium, purchases, or Recruitment. When you receive a duplicate of a hero via Recruitment Letters, it automatically converts into one Soul Sigil of that hero. Therefore, pulling duplicates of certain characters is beneficial as it helps you upgrade them to a higher tier.

Which heroes should you ascend first?


The best heroes to focus on ascending first are also the ones you should prioritize on your wishlist. Generally, these are heroes who gain powerful EX Skills upon reaching the Mythic+ ranking, which significantly boosts their power level. The best examples include the ones on the table below:

FactionS-Level heroesA-Level heroes
LightbearerTemesia
Vala		Korin
Marilee
MaulerShakir
Smokey & Meerky		Koko
Odie
WilderGranny Dahnie
Hewynn		Damian
Lyca
GravebornThoran
Cecia		Silvina
Viperian

Read Article AFK Journey: Primal Lord complete guide
The Wolf boss in the Primal Lord challenge in AFK Journey
Category: AFK Journey
AFK Journey
AFK Journey: Primal Lord complete guide
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Apr 10, 2024
Read Article AFK Journey: Best characters to Wish List
The Epic Recruitment keyart in AFK Journey showing Brutus, Smokey, and Silvina.
Category: AFK Journey
AFK Journey
AFK Journey: Best characters to Wish List
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Apr 10, 2024
Read Article 6 best teams to use in AFK Journey
A multipanel image showing Vala, Throran, and Rowan side by side.
Category: AFK Journey
AFK Journey
6 best teams to use in AFK Journey
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Apr 9, 2024
Bhernardo Viana
Guides writer and strategist working in the gaming industry for over 9 years, with works published on Destructoid, Prima Games, ESPN, and more. A fan of Pokémon since I was 6 and an avid Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch player. Now hooked by Balatro and working on AFK Journey.