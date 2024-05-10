Alsa in the rate up banner animation screen
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Should you pull for Alsa in AFK Journey?

Alsa is a new Mauler Mage debuting with Song of Strife in AFK Journey, but is she worth the Rate Up Recruitment banner?
Alsa is the first Rate-Up banner character from the Song of Strife season in AFK Journey. Despite being a mage, this Mauler character excels in close-range combat and focuses on crowd-controlling single targets. That said, should you spend rolls and pull for her today?

Should you summon Alsa in the Rate-Up banner in AFK Journey?

Alsa in the character stats page in AFK Journey
She’s amazing at stunning enemies. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You should pull for at least one copy of Alsa. Her basic kit is well-suited for crowd control compositions alongside teams like Eironn, Arden, and Carolina, and her ability to create walls that block enemies on the battlefield can be highly disruptive, especially against melee characters. While there’s no team composition where she is the definitive star, you can build a crowd control team around her to make her work effectively and potentially be the top DPS.

If you have enough resources like Diamonds, Tidal, and Temporal Essences, it’s worth considering rolling for six copies of her to upgrade her EX Weapon to +10. Her EX Skill, Don of Terra, significantly reduces the cooldown and Energy requirements of her Vigorous Slam and Swift Evasion skills, allowing you to nearly stun-lock enemies and unleash her true potential. But since this requires a substantial resource commitment, I don’t recommend pursuing it unless you already have the necessary resources and have other characters at the same level to support her in a robust crowd control team.

Best Alsa character synergies in AFK Journey

  1. Eironn
  2. Arden
  3. Carolina

Alsa’s exceptional crowd control abilities make her an ideal fit for the control-heavy nuke team of Eironn, Arden, and Carolina. But they all need to be on Mythic+ to maximize effectiveness. In this setup, Eironn initiates the battle by casting his ultimate, which gathers all enemies together, enhancing the damage output of Arden and Carolina. Alsa ensures that the control effects continue throughout the fight, boosting her team’s damage even if Eironn is taken down. Since Alsa also deals area damage, she can potentially become the top DPS of this team. This is because all characters will be stacked together, allowing her to hit all five opposing heroes multiple times with her abilities.

All Alsa skills in AFK Journey

SkillDescriptionUnlocked in tier
Twirling Rocks (Ultimate)Alsa curls into a ball and moves to the target tile, dealing damage to adjacent enemies and entering Combat Stance. In this stance, she consumes energy to cast Vigorous Slam to hit targets and stun them for two seconds. She also casts Swift Evasion to deal damage and slow down targets attacking her. She then rolls away and gains shields, repeating this pattern every seven seconds.
Stone BarrierBlasts the nearest enemy target, stuns them for two seconds, and creates a three-tile earth pillar behind them, knocking back enemies in these tiles. Up to six pillars can exist at the same time.
Rolling BoulderAlsa locates all enemies recently affected by control effects and drops rocks on them, dealing heavy damage.
Hero FocusIncreases Haste during battles and gains extra Haste when in Combat Stance.Legendary+
Don of Terra (EX Weapon skill)Increases Vigorous Slam damage and reduces its Energy cost, increases the shield value of Swift Evasion, and reduces Ultimate cooldowns to six seconds when Swift Evasion is active.Mythic+
Enhance ForceRolling Boulder deals extra damage to enemies recently affected by multiple control effects.Supreme+
Combo (Seasonal)After casting the Ultimate, she deals extra damage to the current target with each of her next four skills or normal attacks.Song of Strife season
