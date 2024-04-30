AFK Journey Glory Points guide: How to get and why they matter

Glory Points are an important clan resource in AFK Journey. The more of these your clan members collect, the better ranked your clan will be, and the better rewards you will receive at the end of a cycle. Here’s a full guide on Glory Points and how to get them.

Recommended Videos

What are glory points in AFK Journey?

They are used to rank clans. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Glory Points are the foundation of the ranking system for AFK Journey’s clan leaderboards, known as the Glory Expedition. The total amount of Glory Points a clan has, which is the sum of each member’s individual Glory Points, determines the clan’s position on the Glory Expedition leaderboard. The higher the position, the better the rewards each member receives when the leaderboard cycle concludes.

Therefore, Glory Points are crucial because they ultimately determine the rewards you and your clan members will receive at the end of a Glory Expedition. You’ll want to accumulate as many Glory Points as possible to improve your clan’s ranking and ensure everyone receives better rewards, which include thousands of Diamonds and Guild Medals.

How to get more Glory Points in AFK Journey

You can get more Glory Points in AFK Journey by ranking high in the game modes. The scoring modes are Arena, Dream Realm, Arcane Labyrinth, and Honor Duel. The table below details how you can increase your individual Glory Points in each mode:

Arena Glory Points

Arena ranking Daily points Weekly points Top 5 Champion 20 160 Top 6 – 20 Champion 15 135 Top 21 – 100 Champion 10 125 Top 101 – 200 Champion 0 15

Dream Realm, Arcana Labyrinth, and Honor Duel Glory Points

Mode ranking Dream Realm (Daily) Arcane Labyrinth (Weekly) Honor Duel (Weekly) 1-10 35 150 150 11-20 25 120 135 21-50 15 90 120 51-100 10 60 105 101-200 5 30 90

If you want to increase your entire clan’s Glory Points, the only thing you can do besides improving your own performance is to hope that all other members do the same, since your clan’s Glory Points are the sum of everyone’s points. If you’re a clan leader, you should consider inviting competitive players to join your clan. Conversely, if you’re a member of a clan that’s underperforming, you might want to look for an active guild that is targeting the leaderboards.

All clan Glory Points rankings and rewards in AFK Journey

Get on a good guild to increase your rankings. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As explained above, the more Glory Points your clan has, the more rewards you get. There are no individual rewards for Glory Points. Here’s what every member of the clan gets based on the clan’s placement in the Glory Expedition:

Clan ranking Glory Expedition Rewards 1-3 5,000 diamonds, 12,000 Guild Medals 4-20 4,000 diamonds, 10,000 Guild Medals 21-60 3,000 diamonds, 7,500 Guild Medals 61-200 2,500 diamonds, 6,250 Guild Medals 201-500 2,000 diamonds, 5,000 Guild Medals

What makes these rewards particularly interesting is that the Guild Medals are not capped like the weekly Guild Quest rewards. This means that even if you’ve reached the limit of Medals you can earn for that week, you’ll still receive the full rewards from the Glory Expedition. This puts you in a favorable position to acquire Stargaze Station heroes like Reinier directly from the Emporium.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more