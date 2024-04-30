The top three clan banners in the clan rankings in AFK Journey.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
AFK Journey Glory Points guide: How to get and why they matter

Glory Points are how your guild will be ranked against other guilds in your server, giving your tons of rewards in the end of a cycle.
Image of Bhernardo Viana
Bhernardo Viana
Published: Apr 30, 2024 09:34 am

Glory Points are an important clan resource in AFK Journey. The more of these your clan members collect, the better ranked your clan will be, and the better rewards you will receive at the end of a cycle. Here’s a full guide on Glory Points and how to get them.

What are glory points in AFK Journey?

A screenshot of the clan leaderboards in AFK Journey
They are used to rank clans. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Glory Points are the foundation of the ranking system for AFK Journey’s clan leaderboards, known as the Glory Expedition. The total amount of Glory Points a clan has, which is the sum of each member’s individual Glory Points, determines the clan’s position on the Glory Expedition leaderboard. The higher the position, the better the rewards each member receives when the leaderboard cycle concludes.

Therefore, Glory Points are crucial because they ultimately determine the rewards you and your clan members will receive at the end of a Glory Expedition. You’ll want to accumulate as many Glory Points as possible to improve your clan’s ranking and ensure everyone receives better rewards, which include thousands of Diamonds and Guild Medals.

How to get more Glory Points in AFK Journey

You can get more Glory Points in AFK Journey by ranking high in the game modes. The scoring modes are Arena, Dream Realm, Arcane Labyrinth, and Honor Duel. The table below details how you can increase your individual Glory Points in each mode:

Arena Glory Points

Arena rankingDaily pointsWeekly points
Top 5 Champion20160
Top 6 – 20 Champion15135
Top 21 – 100 Champion10125
Top 101 – 200 Champion015

Dream Realm, Arcana Labyrinth, and Honor Duel Glory Points

Mode rankingDream Realm (Daily)Arcane Labyrinth (Weekly)Honor Duel (Weekly)
1-1035150150
11-2025120135
21-501590120
51-1001060105
101-20053090

If you want to increase your entire clan’s Glory Points, the only thing you can do besides improving your own performance is to hope that all other members do the same, since your clan’s Glory Points are the sum of everyone’s points. If you’re a clan leader, you should consider inviting competitive players to join your clan. Conversely, if you’re a member of a clan that’s underperforming, you might want to look for an active guild that is targeting the leaderboards.

All clan Glory Points rankings and rewards in AFK Journey

The Tier Rewards from the Glory Expedition in AFK Journey.
Get on a good guild to increase your rankings. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As explained above, the more Glory Points your clan has, the more rewards you get. There are no individual rewards for Glory Points. Here’s what every member of the clan gets based on the clan’s placement in the Glory Expedition:

Clan rankingGlory Expedition Rewards
1-35,000 diamonds, 12,000 Guild Medals
4-204,000 diamonds, 10,000 Guild Medals
21-603,000 diamonds, 7,500 Guild Medals
61-2002,500 diamonds, 6,250 Guild Medals
201-5002,000 diamonds, 5,000 Guild Medals

What makes these rewards particularly interesting is that the Guild Medals are not capped like the weekly Guild Quest rewards. This means that even if you’ve reached the limit of Medals you can earn for that week, you’ll still receive the full rewards from the Glory Expedition. This puts you in a favorable position to acquire Stargaze Station heroes like Reinier directly from the Emporium.

