AFK Journey Stargaze Station Guide: How to unlock, use, and more

The Stargaze Station in AFK Journey is the place to find some of the most powerful heroes in the game. While All-Hero Recruitment allows you to acquire characters in general and Epic Recruitment ensures you get S-Level heroes, Stargaze Station specifically guarantees Hypogean and Celestial characters.

Recommended Videos

What is the Stargaze Station and how do you unlock it in AFK Journey?

You can get some consolation prizes as well. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Stargaze Station is a recruitment option in AFK Journey which lets you obtain the special S-Level Hypogean and Celestial heroes: Berial, Dionel, Reinier, and Scarlita. You unlock it after recruiting 300 times across all the other Noble Tavern recruitment modes (All-Hero, Epic, and Rate Up.)

Similar to other Noble Tavern recruitments, the odds of Stargaze Station are random, but you can choose which hero from this elite set you wish to pull. You have a 3.25 percent chance of obtaining your chosen character, with a guaranteed pull after 40 consecutive unsuccessful attempts. Each attempt costs one Stellar Crystal.

Hypogean and Celestial are the factions of these special S-Level characters. They serve as wildcards for faction bonuses when building a team. For instance, if your team comprises four Wilders and one Hypogean hero, you receive the faction bonus for five heroes of the same faction, as the Hypogean hero counts as an additional Wilder.

Best heroes to pull in AFK Journey’s Stargaze Station

When you’re unlocking Stargaze Station heroes in AFK Journey, your priority should be:

Reinier Scarlita Dionel Berial

After unlocking all of them, you should return to focusing on Reinier, aiming to pull additional copies until they reach Mythic+, at which point they acquire their Hero Focus. Proceed to do the same for the other characters in the order above. Once done, return to Reinier and continue until you ascend them to Supreme+, which unlocks their EX Weapon. Follow this process for the other characters in the same sequence. By using this strategy, you prioritize ascending the strongest characters first, enabling you to access their most powerful skills more quickly.

How to get more Stellar Crystals in AFK Journey

Stellar Crystals are rare. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Stellar Crystals are a very scarce resource in AFK Journey, but there are options for both spenders and free-to-play players to get some rolls going in the Stargaze Station:

Six Stellar Crystals per month for 400 diamonds each, in the Guild Store inside the Emporium.

per month for 400 diamonds each, in the Guild Store inside the Emporium. Two Stellar Crystals per month for 310 Dolly Tickets in the Recruitment Store inside the Emporium.

per month for 310 Dolly Tickets in the Recruitment Store inside the Emporium. Three Stellar Crystals per month for 620 Dolly Tickets in the Recruitment Store inside the Emporium.

per month for 620 Dolly Tickets in the Recruitment Store inside the Emporium. 20 Stargaze Crystals for 1,120 Dragon Crystals (roughly $50) in the Limited Bundle section of the Trolley. Also comes with 10 Temporal Essence and 1,120 Diamonds.

for 1,120 Dragon Crystals (roughly $50) in the Limited Bundle section of the Trolley. Also comes with 10 Temporal Essence and 1,120 Diamonds. Chance of one Stargaze Crystal per week via Guild Chest choosing the Hero Recruitment Resource option.

Other ways to recruit Stargaze Station heroes

Since Stellar Crystals are rare and the odds of you pulling a Hypogean or Celestial Hero are low, you can instead look for other options to unlock these characters. So far, you can also claim them via:

All-Hero Free Login Reward event after logging in for 28, 56, 84, and 112 days.

Guild Store in the Emporium for 30,000 Guild Points each Soul Stone. Limit of six Soul Stones per hero, per month.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more