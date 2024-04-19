What does Haste do in AFK Journey?

Haste is a common stat in AFK Journey that you will see affecting characters in your fights even if you don’t know where it’s coming from. Essentially, Haste is all about speeding up your characters’ actions and making them more effective.
What is Haste in AFK Journey?
In AFK Journey, each point of Haste increases a unit’s attack and skill frequency by one percent, and animation speed by the same amount. For example, a character that attacks 10 times in 10 seconds without Haste will attack 15 times with 50 Haste, effectively boosting damage by 50 percent for that period.
Haste is shown by an hourglass icon under the character’s health bar during fights; green indicates an increase, and red a decrease.
The Haste effect increases the frequency of skill triggers for characters like Smokey & Meerky, whose Special Aroma heals allies faster with Haste. With Haste, characters cast Ultimates and other skills quicker, reducing animation times and allowing them to attack sooner. Over a fight’s duration, having Haste results in higher overall damage output and Energy gain due to quicker actions and shorter delays.
Temesia and Rhys are the only characters in the game whose attack animations aren’t sped up by Haste or ATK SPD. Instead, these stats boost Temesia’s charge damage by one percent per point and Rhys’ Crit DMG by two per point.
Haste vs. Attack Speed
The main difference between Haste and Attack Speed in AFK Journey is that Haste increases both the frequency and animation speed of skills, whereas Attack Speed affects only normal attacks. This means Haste is generally more beneficial than Attack Speed.
High Haste allows skills with multiple activations to trigger more often within their standard duration, but it does not change their cooldown or active duration. The cooldown, the period a skill is unavailable after use, and the duration, how long the skill is active, remain unchanged by Haste.
Character skills that affect Haste in AFK Journey
|Character
|Skills
|Targets
|Vala
|Night Maneuver (EX Weapon skill)
|Self
|Smokey & Meerky
|Special Aroma
|Allies in area
|Granny Dahnie
|Seed Cannon
|Enemies, reduces Haste
|Lumont
|Hero Focus
|Self
|Korin
|Hero Focus
|Self
|Koko
|Hero Focus
|Self
|Viperian
|Hero Focus
|Self
|Atalanta
|Hero Focus
|Self
|Eironn
|Ice Spike
|Enemies, reduces Haste
|Shakir
|Ravaging Claws
|Allies in area
|Bryon
|Falcon Raid
Hero Focus
|Enemies, reduces Haste
Self
|Rowan
|Hero Focus
|Self
|Kafra
|Sylvan Banishment
|Enemy healer, reduces Haste
|Cassadee
|Hero Focus
|Self
|Seth
|Hunter Instinct
|Self
|Florabelle
|Overgrowth
|Self, minions
|Carolina
|Frozen Grave
Freezing Nova
Snowball Witchery
|Enemies, reduces Haste