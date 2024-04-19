What does Haste do in AFK Journey?

Haste is a common stat in AFK Journey that you will see affecting characters in your fights even if you don’t know where it’s coming from. Essentially, Haste is all about speeding up your characters’ actions and making them more effective.

What is Haste in AFK Journey?

Haste in action. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In AFK Journey, each point of Haste increases a unit’s attack and skill frequency by one percent, and animation speed by the same amount. For example, a character that attacks 10 times in 10 seconds without Haste will attack 15 times with 50 Haste, effectively boosting damage by 50 percent for that period.

Haste is shown by an hourglass icon under the character’s health bar during fights; green indicates an increase, and red a decrease.

The Haste effect increases the frequency of skill triggers for characters like Smokey & Meerky, whose Special Aroma heals allies faster with Haste. With Haste, characters cast Ultimates and other skills quicker, reducing animation times and allowing them to attack sooner. Over a fight’s duration, having Haste results in higher overall damage output and Energy gain due to quicker actions and shorter delays.

Temesia and Rhys are the only characters in the game whose attack animations aren’t sped up by Haste or ATK SPD. Instead, these stats boost Temesia’s charge damage by one percent per point and Rhys’ Crit DMG by two per point.

Haste vs. Attack Speed

The main difference between Haste and Attack Speed in AFK Journey is that Haste increases both the frequency and animation speed of skills, whereas Attack Speed affects only normal attacks. This means Haste is generally more beneficial than Attack Speed.

High Haste allows skills with multiple activations to trigger more often within their standard duration, but it does not change their cooldown or active duration. The cooldown, the period a skill is unavailable after use, and the duration, how long the skill is active, remain unchanged by Haste.

Character skills that affect Haste in AFK Journey

Character Skills Targets Vala Night Maneuver (EX Weapon skill) Self Smokey & Meerky Special Aroma Allies in area Granny Dahnie Seed Cannon Enemies, reduces Haste Lumont Hero Focus Self Korin Hero Focus Self Koko Hero Focus Self Viperian Hero Focus Self Atalanta Hero Focus Self Eironn Ice Spike Enemies, reduces Haste Shakir Ravaging Claws Allies in area Bryon Falcon Raid

Hero Focus Enemies, reduces Haste

Self Rowan Hero Focus Self Kafra Sylvan Banishment Enemy healer, reduces Haste Cassadee Hero Focus Self Seth Hunter Instinct Self Florabelle Overgrowth Self, minions Carolina Frozen Grave

Freezing Nova

Snowball Witchery Enemies, reduces Haste

