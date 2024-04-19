Smokey and Meerky looking at each other in their ultimate animation in AFK Journey.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
AFK Journey

What does Haste do in AFK Journey?

Haste is an extremely useful and common buff, and it's particularly best for characters with long skills.
Bhernardo Viana
Bhernardo Viana
|
Published: Apr 19, 2024

Haste is a common stat in AFK Journey that you will see affecting characters in your fights even if you don’t know where it’s coming from. Essentially, Haste is all about speeding up your characters’ actions and making them more effective.

What is Haste in AFK Journey?

A screenshot of an AFK Journey battle with the Haste buff affecting multiple characters at once.
Haste in action. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In AFK Journey, each point of Haste increases a unit’s attack and skill frequency by one percent, and animation speed by the same amount. For example, a character that attacks 10 times in 10 seconds without Haste will attack 15 times with 50 Haste, effectively boosting damage by 50 percent for that period.

Haste is shown by an hourglass icon under the character’s health bar during fights; green indicates an increase, and red a decrease.

The Haste effect increases the frequency of skill triggers for characters like Smokey & Meerky, whose Special Aroma heals allies faster with Haste. With Haste, characters cast Ultimates and other skills quicker, reducing animation times and allowing them to attack sooner. Over a fight’s duration, having Haste results in higher overall damage output and Energy gain due to quicker actions and shorter delays.

Temesia and Rhys are the only characters in the game whose attack animations aren’t sped up by Haste or ATK SPD. Instead, these stats boost Temesia’s charge damage by one percent per point and Rhys’ Crit DMG by two per point.

Haste vs. Attack Speed

The main difference between Haste and Attack Speed in AFK Journey is that Haste increases both the frequency and animation speed of skills, whereas Attack Speed affects only normal attacks. This means Haste is generally more beneficial than Attack Speed.

High Haste allows skills with multiple activations to trigger more often within their standard duration, but it does not change their cooldown or active duration. The cooldown, the period a skill is unavailable after use, and the duration, how long the skill is active, remain unchanged by Haste.

Character skills that affect Haste in AFK Journey

CharacterSkillsTargets
ValaNight Maneuver (EX Weapon skill)Self
Smokey & MeerkySpecial AromaAllies in area
Granny DahnieSeed CannonEnemies, reduces Haste
LumontHero FocusSelf
KorinHero FocusSelf
KokoHero FocusSelf
ViperianHero FocusSelf
AtalantaHero FocusSelf
EironnIce SpikeEnemies, reduces Haste
ShakirRavaging ClawsAllies in area
BryonFalcon Raid
Hero Focus		Enemies, reduces Haste
Self
RowanHero FocusSelf
KafraSylvan BanishmentEnemy healer, reduces Haste
CassadeeHero FocusSelf
SethHunter InstinctSelf
FlorabelleOvergrowthSelf, minions
CarolinaFrozen Grave
Freezing Nova
Snowball Witchery		Enemies, reduces Haste
