Should you pull for Florabelle in AFK Journey?

Florabelle is set to make her debut in AFK Journey through the Rate-Up Recruitment beginning April 15 at 7 PM CT, taking over for Vala. As a Wilder Fighter, she harnesses the power of her summoned students to deal damage and control enemy characters, while also buffing allied summons.

Recommended Videos

Should you try to get Florabelle in Rate Up Recruitment in AFK Journey?

You should pull for Florabelle in AFK Journey during her Rate Up Recruitment period. That’s because her passive skill, Protective Blessing, grants a permanent shield to all allied summons, not just her own. Given the formidable power level of Cecia and her summon Mr. Carlyle in both PvE and PvP modes, pairing her with Florabelle will significantly improve Cecia’s damage-carrying capabilities. Making Cecia stronger is alone a good reason to invest in Florabelle.

If Damian’s toy chariot qualifies as a summon under Florabelle’s skill, this establishes a core team composition with Cecia as the damage carry, Damian as support, and Florabelle as a utility hero. Adding a robust frontline with Thoran as the tank and Antandra as the off-tank solidifies your first Florabelle team.

The synergy with Cecia is the main reason I’m investing diamonds and Rate Up Recruitment Letters for at least one copy of Florabelle early on, even regardless of her own individual performance and power level.

Florabelle will be in the Rate-Up Recruitment option in the Noble Tavern from April 15 to May 10, when she will move to the All-Hero and Epic Recruitment options. The previous Rate Up character, Vala, will now be available in these two standard recruitment modes.

All Florabelle skills in AFK Journey

Skill Description Pounding Blow (Ultimate) At the start of a battle, Florabelle summons a mighty hammer-wielding Bulbsprite, dealing high damage and knocking enemies within an area in the air. Overgrowth Feeds a “snack” to the Bulbsprite with the highest Attack, enlarging it and granting it powerful buffs for a limited duration. Tiny Sharpshooter Florabelle summons a short bow Bulbsprite. If there’s already a short bow Bulbsprite on the battlefield when this skill is cast, it will instead unleash a burst of arrows, hitting enemies with multiple shots in a short amount of time. Protective Blessing (Passive) Grants a permanent shield to allied summons (not only Florabelle’s). Hero Focus To be revealed EX Weapon Skill To be revealed

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more