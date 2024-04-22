AFK Journey Inventory Sort quest solution

The AFK Journey’s Phillip’s Worries quest, also known as Inventory Sort, occurs multiple times during the early and mid-game as a Town Quest. While its early stages are easy to complete, finding the solution to the Vaduso Mountains version is quite challenging.

AFK Journey Inventory Sort mini game solution

The optimal setup. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The solution to the Inventory Sort town quest in Vaduso Mountains is shown in the picture above. To get to this point, you need to:

Place the top of the Z-shaped floral arrangement in the two top slots. Put the three-tile stone statue in the right corner, next to the floral arrangement. Add the yellow gem in the gap between the flowers and the statue. Place the long-stem roses horizontally with the right edge touching the stone statue. Put the two-tile deer idol under the stem roses. Position the standalone rose next to the deer, under the stems. Position the yellow twig to the far left. Place the backpack in the remaining center slot.

Once you finish this, you will have completed the inventory sort of Phillip’s Worries in stage six of Town Quests. You’ll receive some experience, Essence, and Soul Stones in return. Although these rewards are not in an amazing quantity, they add up nicely as you complete other side quests.

You will also encounter Phillip’s Worries and inventory sorting in other regions of AFK Journey, specifically in the Dark Forest and Golden Wheatshire. These stages feature less complex bags to sort and are quite easy to figure out just by trial and error. The only tricky stage that many players struggle with is the Vaduso Mountains one because of how large the bag is. Once you complete this challenge, Phillip will have finally learned how to sort his inventories for good, and you won’t encounter more Inventory Sort quests.

