How to get Stellar Crystals fast in AFK Journey

At least there's a few ways to get them.
Image of Hayley Andrews
Hayley Andrews
|
Published: Apr 8, 2024 08:03 pm
Woman burning in armor in AFK Journey
Screenshot by Dot Esports via Farlight (YouTybe)

In AFK Journey, you can pull heroes in the Noble Tavern in various ways, including at the Stargaze Station. However, you’re going to need some Stellar Crystals before you can start pulling the heroes you want out of the station.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to get Stellar Crystals fast in AFK Journey.

How to get Stellar Crystals in AFK Journey

stellar station and how to get stellar crystals card in afk journey
You are guaranteed to get a high-level hero within 40 pulls. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In AFK Journey, you have various options for obtaining Stellar Crystals, but to get them fast, you need to spend diamonds and purchase Dragon Crystals with real-world money. You can purchase Stellar Crystals from the Guild Store using Diamonds, use the Dolly Tickets at the Recruitment Store, or trade them using Dragon Crystals at the in-game store (Trolley). You can also obtain one from your Guild Chest.

More specifically, the cost of purchasing Stellar Crystals includes:

  1. In the Guild Store, you can buy one Stellar Crystal for 400 Diamonds, with a maximum purchase limit of six a month.
  2. In the Recruitment Store, you can trade 310 Dolly Tickets for your first Stellar Crystal every month. After that, you can buy them for 620 Dolly Tickets. However, you can only buy three full-priced ones a month.
  3. You can buy the Stargaze Bundle in the Trolley, which includes 20 Stellar Crystals. This bundle costs 1120 Dragon Crystals. The maximum number of bundles you can purchase in this BiWeekly Bundle section is two.
how to get stellar crystals in various shops in afk journey
$80 AUD for one Stargaze Station Bundle is pretty steep. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re a free-to-play player, getting Stellar Crystals can be challenging and slow due to the diamond cost and the number of pulls you must complete just to get enough Dolly Tickets to buy all the Stellar Crystals from the Recruitment Store.

However, you can get Stellar Crystals fast by buying the Biweekly Stellar Crystal bundles from the Trolley, buying diamonds to buy out your Guild Shop’s Stellar Crystals, and, of course, using diamonds and invite letters to pull heroes and get Dolly Tickets, which can be exchanged for Stellar Crystals—if you don’t mind spending real-world money.

At the time of writing, no events offer Stellar Crystals. However, you may occasionally access limited-time Dragon Crystal costing bundles that contain Stellar Crystals.

Tip:

Be sure to redeem all the active AFK Journey codes, as they often grant diamonds.

Spending real-world money is the fastest way to get Stellar Crystals. If you want to avoid that cost though, redeem codes, play all the game modes and stages on offer, and join a guild, and you should get a steady supply of Stellar Crystals in AFK Journey.

