AFK Journey codes (April 2024)

Embark on a mythical journey within the world of Esperia in AFK Journey. Solve the mystery of memory loss and befriend colorful characters that will help you re-discover yourself. Summon warriors, tanks, rogues, mages, shooters, and healers in gacha to battle formidable enemies.

Do you want to obtain heroes faster? Use AFK Journey codes to get free Diamonds and Gold. Use the Diamonds you receive to buy more summoning tickets and unlock more champions!

All AFK Journey codes list

Active AFK Journey codes

afkjourneycreator —Redeem for 200 Diamonds and 18k Gold

—Redeem for 200 Diamonds and 18k Gold AFKJourneyArt —Redeem for 327 Diamonds and 16k Gold

—Redeem for 327 Diamonds and 16k Gold AFKJN2024 —Redeem for 188 Diamonds and 18k Gold

—Redeem for 188 Diamonds and 18k Gold AFKJOURNEYPAX —Redeem for 400 Diamonds and 40k Gold

—Redeem for 400 Diamonds and 40k Gold PlutoMall—Redeem for 5% off Dragon Crystals (Redeem through the online AFK Journey store)

Expired AFK Journey codes show more THANKYOU

BETATESTING

WELCOME

LAUNCH show less

How to redeem codes in AFK Journey

To redeem codes in AFK Journey easily, follow our guide below:

Press here to claim the rewards | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Open AFK Journey on your mobile device. Tap your avatar icon to open your profile. Go into the settings by pressing the cogwheel button. Choose the Others tab. Tap the Promo Code button. Type the code into the empty field. Press the check mark to claim the reward.

How to get more AFK Journey codes

Bookmarking this article is the best way to obtain all the latest AFK Journey codes. You can return to this page whenever you want and find all the working codes in one place. Of course, you can also seek them yourself by browsing the official social media accounts linked below:

Why are my AFK Journey codes not working?

Claiming free rewards becomes challenging when you either mistype AFK Journey codes or encounter expired ones. Double-check if you’ve made typos when inputting certain codes and correct those errors to claim your rewards. Also, use copy/paste in the future to evade this problem altogether. If the goodies still aren’t in your possession, then the code has most likely expired. If that’s the case, contact us, and we will check it out.

Other ways to get free rewards in AFK Journey

You can obtain freebies in-game as well, so do not worry if you run out of AFK Journey codes to redeem. Click the chest in the lower-left corner of your screen to go AFK and collect gold and other freebies passively. Explore the world and find piles of gold in random spots. Finish the tutorial to unlock the daily journey’s gifts.

What is AFK Journey?

AFK Journey is a mobile strategy game set within the AFK Arena universe. You play as Merlin, a mage who lost his memories and must explore the world of Esperia to recover them. While traveling, you’ll have to complete quests to follow the storyline, defeat daily bosses, and battle other players. Summon heroes of six different classes to join your journey and fight foes in a turn-based style battle.

If you want to unlock countless goodies in other mobile games, find more codes by checking out the rest of our Codes section. We have freebies for all the most popular games, including a list of AFK Arena codes if you wish to continue your adventures within this universe.

