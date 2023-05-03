AFK Arena Redemption codes: All working codes and how to redeem (May 2023)

Not every game has to be a puzzle. With idle mechanics in play, you’ll only need to worry about strategy and skip the part where you’ll need to adapt to the in-game mechanics that require your full focus.

Released in 2019, AFK Arena slowly became a fan favorite with its fun art and constant content updates. The table-top RPG is free-to-play, but like most mobile games it has a monetization system of its own. You’ll need a handful of various currencies to speed up your process. Codes are the perfect way to earn more diamonds, gold, or collect other cosmetics. If you’re looking to spend less money on AFK Arena, using all the codes as they become available should be your main goal.

Redeeming codes can look complicated at first. It gets faster as you get the hang of it, however.

How to redeem AFK Arena codes

Head over to the official code redeem page of AFK Arena.

Enter your UID and tap on “Send Code.”

Launch AFK Arena and click on the arrow button next to Quests.

Open up your Mail and there should be a verification code.

Return back to the official redeem page and enter the verification code.

After completing the login process, you’ll be able to use the code you want by entering it into the “Enter Gift Code” box.

Press on the redeem button after entering the code and your rewards should arrive in your mailbox.

Here are the working AFK Arena codes.

All working AFK Arena Redemption codes (May 3)

2yqs9jk2qw : Unlock for rewards (New)

: Unlock for rewards tqa9c5g35y : Unlock for rewards

: Unlock for rewards CHUKAHAE333 : Unlock for rewards

: Unlock for rewards 𝐭𝐪𝟖𝐚𝐠𝐳𝟕𝐰𝐲𝐯 : Unlock for rewards

: Unlock for rewards Don2023 : Unlock 20 Common Hero Scrolls and a Hero Choice Chest

: Unlock 20 Common Hero Scrolls and a Hero Choice Chest rynfzjk85y: Receive five Large Hero EXP Chests, 10 Common Hero Scrolls, five Large Gold Chests, five Large Hero’s Essense Chest

Receive five Large Hero EXP Chests, 10 Common Hero Scrolls, five Large Gold Chests, five Large Hero’s Essense Chest afk888: Receive 300 Diamonds, 100 Hero’s Essence, and 20,000 Gold.

Receive 300 Diamonds, 100 Hero’s Essence, and 20,000 Gold. misevj66yi : Receive 500 Diamonds, 100 Hero’s Essence, and 60 Rare Hero Soulstones .

. uf4shqjngq: Receive 30 Common Hero Scrolls.

Brutus2022: Unlock 300 Diamonds and 300,000 Gold coins

Expired AFK Arena Redemption codes

qrjfxjzicw : Receive 1,000 Diamonds, three crates of Gold, three crates of Hero XP, and threef Dust crates

: Receive 1,000 Diamonds, three crates of Gold, three crates of Hero XP, and threef Dust crates pepmjfpuhs: Receive five Hero’s Essence Chests, five crates of Gold, five crates of Hero XP, and 3,000 Diamonds

Receive five Hero’s Essence Chests, five crates of Gold, five crates of Hero XP, and 3,000 Diamonds talene2022: Receive 300 Diamonds and 300,000 Gold coins.

Receive 300 Diamonds and 300,000 Gold coins. HAPPY333: Unlock 2,000 Diamonds, 10 Stargazer Scrolls, 10 Common Hero Scrolls, and 10 Faction Scrolls.

Unlock 2,000 Diamonds, 10 Stargazer Scrolls, 10 Common Hero Scrolls, and 10 Faction Scrolls. meeyzuxw87: 3,000 Diamonds and 10 Common Hero Scrolls

3,000 Diamonds and 10 Common Hero Scrolls ntbdc2j4yj : Unlock 10 Common Hero Scrolls, five crates of Hero XP, five crates of Gold, and five Hero’s essence chests.

: Unlock 10 Common Hero Scrolls, five crates of Hero XP, five crates of Gold, and five Hero’s essence chests. NISHUNEN : Unlock 10 Stargazers, 2000 Diamonds, 10 Scrolls, and 10 Faction scrolls

: Unlock 10 Stargazers, 2000 Diamonds, 10 Scrolls, and 10 Faction scrolls zzt0318 : Unlock an Eorin Profile Bade, 500 Diamonds, Five eight-hour Dusts, Experience, and Gold Chests.

: Unlock an Eorin Profile Bade, 500 Diamonds, Five eight-hour Dusts, Experience, and Gold Chests. iybkiwausg – Receive 500 Diamonds

x7vxbnice7 – Earn 20 Elite Soulstones and 300 Diamonds

– Earn 20 Elite Soulstones and 300 Diamonds jinsuo666 – Receive 500 Diamonds, five Large Crates of Gold, five Large Crates of Hero EXP, and five Large Crates of Hero’s Essence

WFMH5N68WT – Earn 200 Diamonds and 200,000 Gold

xmasl00t – Earn 100,000 Gold and 100 Diamonds

– Earn 100,000 Gold and 100 Diamonds 101nc107h – Earn 100 Diamonds and 100,000 Gold

– Earn 100 Diamonds and 100,000 Gold 311j4hw00d – Earn 100,000 Gold and 100 Diamonds

– Earn 100,000 Gold and 100 Diamonds g594b6vpjk – Earn 6000 Hero Coins, 6000 Labyrinth Tokens, 6000 Guild Coins, and 10 Common Scrolls

– Earn 6000 Hero Coins, 6000 Labyrinth Tokens, 6000 Guild Coins, and 10 Common Scrolls dqy4aq3pyw – Earn 888 Hero Coins, 888 Diamonds, 888 Labyrinth Tokens, and 30 Common Hero Scrolls

– Earn 888 Hero Coins, 888 Diamonds, 888 Labyrinth Tokens, and 30 Common Hero Scrolls Badlijey666 – Earn 100 Diamonds and 100,000 Gold

– Earn 100 Diamonds and 100,000 Gold Ch3atc0de – Earn 100,000 Gold and 100 Diamonds

– Earn 100,000 Gold and 100 Diamonds d14m0nd5 – Earn 100,000 Gold and 100 Diamonds

dwn8ekefbd – Earn 888 Hero Coins, 888 Diamonds, 888 Labyrinth Tokens, and 30 Common Hero Scrolls

dqy4aq3pyw – Earn 888 Hero Coins, 888 Diamonds, 888 Labyrinth Tokens, and 30 Common Hero Scrolls

xiaban886 – Earn five Large Crate of Hero EXP, 500 Diamonds, five Large Crate of Gold, and five Large Crate of Hero Essence

PrinceofPersia – Earn 500 Diamonds, 500 Hero’s Essence, and 500,000 Gold Coins

ck4kjutz6k – Earn 300 Diamonds and 20 Soulstone (NEW)