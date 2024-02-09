Survivor.io codes (February 2024)

If you enjoy games where you can kill zombies, Survivor.io is a great choice. It’s super fun because you get to try different combos and weapons to defeat the evil undead. I constantly challenge myself to see how long I can survive and how many rewards I get.

Of course, my character is sometimes too weak for certain enemies, and that’s when I reach for Survivor.io codes. Redeeming them grants free Gems, Gold, Revival Coins, Energy, and other valuable rewards to boost my hero!

Survivor.io codes list

Active Survivor.io codes

LUCKY2024 —Redeem for 200 Gems, 10 Energy, and 1 Revival Coin

—Redeem for 200 Gems, 10 Energy, and 1 Revival Coin CHRISTMAS —Redeem for 200 Gems, 10 Energy, and 1 Revival Coin

—Redeem for 200 Gems, 10 Energy, and 1 Revival Coin topsurvivor —Redeem for 200 Gems, 10 Energy, and 3 Revival Coins

—Redeem for 200 Gems, 10 Energy, and 3 Revival Coins COMEBACK —Redeem for 100 Gems, 2 Revival Coins, and 2 Pawerful Pet Chest Keys

—Redeem for 100 Gems, 2 Revival Coins, and 2 Pawerful Pet Chest Keys anniversary—Redeem for 100 Gems, 10 Energy, and 20k Gold

Expired Survivor.io codes show more MajorCold

dadasurvivor

obon2023

Autumn88

deepsea2023

GreaterHeat

tanabata

summerday

GraininEar

SEPDEWS

tangtanggpkr

PlantNow

2023Spring

kakao10gift show less

How to redeem codes in Survivor.io

Click Redeem and check your in-game mailbox for the reward | Screenshot by Dot Esports

To redeem codes in Survivor.io, follow the easy guide below:

Open Survivor.io on your mobile device. Copy the ID number in the top-left corner where your avatar icon is. Go to the official Survivor.io gift page. Enter or paste your ID in the Game ID field. Type the code into the Rewards Code field. Enter the verification code in the third field. Click on Redeem and check the in-game mailbox for your rewards!

How to get more Survivor.io codes

By bookmarking this page, you can get all the latest Survivor.io codes in one place. There are also official social media accounts you can explore by yourself, but keep in mind that this approach will take more time than checking our article regularly for the latest drops. However, for more information about upcoming updates and other game-related news, you can check out these sources:

Why are my Survivor.io codes not working?

Survivor.io codes are not eternal and will expire one day. Therefore, try to redeem them as fast as possible. You can always contact us if you find an outdated code on our Active list, and we will update this guide right away.

However, before dismissing a code as inactive, make sure to double-check your spelling. Typos can also prevent you from getting goodies, so copy/paste the code you want to use to avoid such problems.

Other ways to get free rewards in Survivor.io

There are other ways to claim goodies once you’re out of Survivor.io codes to redeem. When you beat the first level, you’ll unlock the shop and gain 30 Gems and 6k Gold for free. There are also daily challenges you can do to unlock chests. Lastly, open the achievements menu to find daily and weekly tasks and complete them for loot.

What is Survivor.io?

Survivor.io is a survival mobile game where you kill zombies to save your town. A horde of the undead will keep spawning, and you need to avoid them and upgrade your weaponry to eliminate them. Depending on how long your character manages to stay alive, you’ll get different loot and resources to upgrade your armor, health, strength, and endurance.

