Category:
Codes

Survivor.io codes (February 2024)

Grab all the Survivor.io codes while you can!
Image of Ana Mitic
Ana Mitic
|
Published: Feb 9, 2024 06:29 am
Promo image for Survivor.io
Image via Habby

If you enjoy games where you can kill zombies, Survivor.io is a great choice. It’s super fun because you get to try different combos and weapons to defeat the evil undead. I constantly challenge myself to see how long I can survive and how many rewards I get.

Recommended Videos

Of course, my character is sometimes too weak for certain enemies, and that’s when I reach for Survivor.io codes. Redeeming them grants free Gems, Gold, Revival Coins, Energy, and other valuable rewards to boost my hero!

Survivor.io codes list

Active Survivor.io codes

  • LUCKY2024—Redeem for 200 Gems, 10 Energy, and 1 Revival Coin
  • CHRISTMAS—Redeem for 200 Gems, 10 Energy, and 1 Revival Coin
  • topsurvivor—Redeem for 200 Gems, 10 Energy, and 3 Revival Coins
  • COMEBACK—Redeem for 100 Gems, 2 Revival Coins, and 2 Pawerful Pet Chest Keys
  • anniversary—Redeem for 100 Gems, 10 Energy, and 20k Gold

Expired Survivor.io codes

  • MajorCold
  • dadasurvivor
  • obon2023
  • Autumn88
  • deepsea2023
  • GreaterHeat
  • tanabata
  • summerday
  • GraininEar
  • SEPDEWS
  • tangtanggpkr
  • PlantNow
  • 2023Spring
  • kakao10gift

 If you’d prefer to defeat doodles instead of zombies, check out our Doodle Magic Wizard vs Slime codes article and claim free goodies in that mobile game!

How to redeem codes in Survivor.io

How to redeem codes in Survivor.io
Click Redeem and check your in-game mailbox for the reward | Screenshot by Dot Esports

To redeem codes in Survivor.io, follow the easy guide below:

  1. Open Survivor.io on your mobile device.
  2. Copy the ID number in the top-left corner where your avatar icon is.
  3. Go to the official Survivor.io gift page.
  4. Enter or paste your ID in the Game ID field.
  5. Type the code into the Rewards Code field.
  6. Enter the verification code in the third field.
  7. Click on Redeem and check the in-game mailbox for your rewards!

How to get more Survivor.io codes

By bookmarking this page, you can get all the latest Survivor.io codes in one place. There are also official social media accounts you can explore by yourself, but keep in mind that this approach will take more time than checking our article regularly for the latest drops. However, for more information about upcoming updates and other game-related news, you can check out these sources: 

Why are my Survivor.io codes not working?

Survivor.io codes are not eternal and will expire one day. Therefore, try to redeem them as fast as possible. You can always contact us if you find an outdated code on our Active list, and we will update this guide right away.

However, before dismissing a code as inactive, make sure to double-check your spelling. Typos can also prevent you from getting goodies, so copy/paste the code you want to use to avoid such problems. 

Other ways to get free rewards in Survivor.io

There are other ways to claim goodies once you’re out of Survivor.io codes to redeem. When you beat the first level, you’ll unlock the shop and gain 30 Gems and 6k Gold for free. There are also daily challenges you can do to unlock chests. Lastly, open the achievements menu to find daily and weekly tasks and complete them for loot.

What is Survivor.io?

Survivor.io is a survival mobile game where you kill zombies to save your town. A horde of the undead will keep spawning, and you need to avoid them and upgrade your weaponry to eliminate them. Depending on how long your character manages to stay alive, you’ll get different loot and resources to upgrade your armor, health, strength, and endurance. 

If you’re hunting for more codes for mobile games, check out our article on PUBG Mobile codes and the rest of our Codes section to get more gifts. 

related content
Read Article Mr Mine codes (February 2024)
Promo image for Mr. Mine.
Category:
Codes
Codes
Mr Mine codes (February 2024)
Ana Mitic Ana Mitic Feb 9, 2024
Read Article Cat Piece codes (February 2024)
Cat Piece artwork
Category:
Codes
Codes
Cat Piece codes (February 2024)
Ana Mitic Ana Mitic Feb 9, 2024
Read Article Rock Fruit codes (February 2024)
Promo image for Rock Fruit.
Category:
Codes
Codes
Rock Fruit codes (February 2024)
Ana Mitic Ana Mitic Feb 9, 2024
Read Article Moto Trackday Project codes (February 2024)
Promo image for Moto Trackday Project.
Category:
Codes
Codes
Moto Trackday Project codes (February 2024)
Ana Mitic Ana Mitic Feb 9, 2024
Read Article Skibi Toilet Tower Defense codes (February 2024)
Skibi Toilet Tower Defense promo image
Category:
Codes
Codes
Skibi Toilet Tower Defense codes (February 2024)
Maja Kovačević Maja Kovačević Feb 9, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Mr Mine codes (February 2024)
Promo image for Mr. Mine.
Category:
Codes
Codes
Mr Mine codes (February 2024)
Ana Mitic Ana Mitic Feb 9, 2024
Read Article Cat Piece codes (February 2024)
Cat Piece artwork
Category:
Codes
Codes
Cat Piece codes (February 2024)
Ana Mitic Ana Mitic Feb 9, 2024
Read Article Rock Fruit codes (February 2024)
Promo image for Rock Fruit.
Category:
Codes
Codes
Rock Fruit codes (February 2024)
Ana Mitic Ana Mitic Feb 9, 2024
Read Article Moto Trackday Project codes (February 2024)
Promo image for Moto Trackday Project.
Category:
Codes
Codes
Moto Trackday Project codes (February 2024)
Ana Mitic Ana Mitic Feb 9, 2024
Read Article Skibi Toilet Tower Defense codes (February 2024)
Skibi Toilet Tower Defense promo image
Category:
Codes
Codes
Skibi Toilet Tower Defense codes (February 2024)
Maja Kovačević Maja Kovačević Feb 9, 2024

Author

Ana Mitic
Ana Mitic is a code writer for GAMURS and an avid fan of games such as Baldur’s Gate 3 and The Witcher 3. She has been playing games for the past ten years and is addicted to scaring herself with a good horror game. She is a proud mom of 4 cats and a fluffy dog.