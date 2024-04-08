AFK Journey: What are Acorns used for?

In AFK Journey, Acorns serve as a consolation prize for missed rolls at the Noble Tavern, but they’re still useful. You need Acorns for certain tier upgrades (or ascensions) for the game’s heroes, so it’s always good to have a few on hand.

How to use Acorns in AFK Journey

Omni-Acorns are the best ones you can get. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Acorns in AFK Journey are used to ascend A-Level heroes from Mythic+ to Supreme and S-Level heroes across several stages—from Epic+ to Legendary, Legendary+ to Mythic, and Mythic+ to Supreme. The type of Acorn required depends on the hero’s Faction. For instance, when ascending Thoran, a Graveborn hero, from Epic+ to Legendary, you must use 50 Graveborn Acorns.

Overall, you need 350 Acorns to fully ascend an S-Level hero, along with eight Sigils. Here are the acorn ascension costs for heroes in AFK Journey:

A-Level heroes

200 Acorns from Mythic+ to Supreme.

S-Level heroes

50 Acorns from Epic+ to Legendary.

100 Acorns from Legendary+ to Mythic.

200 Acorns from Mythic+ to Supreme.

Even though acorns show up as characters when you get them from a summon, they are not playable characters. They’re simply a consumable that stay in your inventory until you use them.

Every acorn in AFK Journey and what they’re used for

AFK Journey features five types of Acorns: One for each Faction and a fifth type, the Omni-Acorn, which you can convert into any of the other four. You can get these either as a consolation prize from Noble Tavern summons that don’t give you a hero copy or as rewards from game modes like Legend Trial.

Don’t rush to use your Omni-Acorns. Just keep them in your inventory. If you find yourself short on the Faction Acorns, you need to ascend your heroes. The game automatically lets you exchange some of your Omni-Acorns to fill the gap and complete the upgrade.

Acorn Use Graveborn Use to ascend Graveborn heroes. Mauler Use to ascend Mauler heroes. Wilder Use to ascend Wilder heroes. Lightbearer Use to ascend Lightbearer heroes. Omni Use to ascend heroes from any faction. You can trade one Omin-Acorn for one Faction Acorn of any kind, at any time.

