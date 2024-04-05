AFK Journey: Snow Stomper best teams and guide

Snow Stomper is a difficult boss in AFK Journey’s Dream Realm that periodically locks you out of your ultimates. It also traps your characters in snow, keeping them out of the fight until your allies save them. You need a team that can keep up steady damage to beat it.

Recommended Videos

A team focused on long-range heroes, especially Marksmen, is your best bet against Snow Stomper. Packing your team with too many short-range characters, like Tanks and melee Assassins, won’t work well because Snow Stomper can hit three of them at the same time with a strong area attack that only works one tile in front of it. Keeping your team more ranged-heavy stops Snow Stomper from dealing big damage with this skill and helps your team last longer. Melee Assassins, such as Seth and Silvina, often get taken out by Snow Stomper’s attacks before they can make a big impact with their Ultimates. My top scores came from using one Tank and one Warrior, or sometimes just a Tank, and filling the rest of the team with Marksmen. A team like this makes Snow Stomper struggle more to defeat your heroes, allowing them to stick around for extended fights, which in turn helps you score higher in AFK Journey’s Dream Realm.

Best team compositions against Snow Stomper in AFK Journey

Be careful with the Yeti cage. Screenshot and remix by Dot Esports.

Team Hero one Hero two Hero three Hero four Hero five Artifact Single Tank Thoran Marilee Walker Odie Rowan Ironwall Lots of Shields Lucius Kruger Korin Odie Rowan Awakening Healing Thoran Kruger Shakir Koko Odie Awakening

The day after I placed the Ironwall Spell at the bottom of my AFK Journey best artifacts list, it helped me achieve my highest score in the Dream Realm with a Single Tank team setup. I still think the Artifact isn’t great on the whole, but it stands out in scenarios with just one tank. Using Thoran in the lead allowed him to effectively withstand Snow Stomper’s attacks, while Marilee, Walker, and Odie attacked from a distance. Rowan’s Energy boost ensured everyone fired their ultimates before Snow Stomper could silence them.

That’s also why Rowan is key in the Lots of Shields team setup, enabling Lucius to shield everyone quicker, right before the global silence hits. Korin adds extra shielding while also dealing damage, and Kruger lowers Snow Stomper’s defense. Even though this strategy uses several melee fighters, the shields help lessen the impact of Snow Stomper’s area attacks, making it a strategy worth trying.

Another tactic involves surviving the silence and healing right after, particularly with Koko in the Healing team. Koko not only deals respectable damage but also helps the frontline trio of Thoran, Kruger, and Shakir survive long enough to recover health through Life Leech. This setup is also effective against snow traps. Meanwhile, Odie stays back, dishing out significant damage.

All my tries were at Resonance Level 80, and my best heroes were Legendary tier. With this setup, I reached Difficult Snow Stomper and managed to take away 25 percent of its health, which is 540,000 damage. This got me to 170th place in the rankings so far. How well you do will also hinge on how leveled up and strong your heroes and gear are, because the better they are, the more damage you’ll do to Snow Stomper and the longer you can hold out against its moves.

Snow Stomper’s attacks

Here’s the full list of Snow Stomper’s attacks, including the snow trap, the front-arc area attack, and the global silence. The Snow Stomper deals Magic damage, has a range of 20, and is a Mage character with no Faction.

Skill Description Ultimate Freezes an enemy in Yeti Cell, making them unable to move or act. Skill one Periodically silences all enemies for an extended duration. Skill two Deals true damage to a target and makes them lose HP over time. Skill three Attacks and knocks down the enemy with the highest HP ratio. Skill four Deals multiple damage to enemies within the radius of a one-tile arc.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more