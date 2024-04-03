AFK Journey: King Croaker best teams and guide

King Croaker is a tough boss in the Dream Realm who can instantly take out one of your characters. When choosing heroes from AFK Journey to create your team, some are better equipped to handle this challenge than others.

The team suggestions below come from my own experiences fighting the boss. Ideally, bring along a mix of close-up and long-range fighters to handle King Croaker’s area attacks and characters who can resist its one-hit kill abilities. While some healing is important, you don’t need as much as you would against Skyclops. Here are the best teams for taking down King Croaker.

Best team compositions against King Croaker in AFK Journey

You can get similar results. Screenshots by Dot Esports

Team Hero one Hero two Hero three Hero four Hero five Artifact Tanky Thoran Vala Odie Brutus Koko Awakening No support Thoran Vala Odie Antandra Walker Awakening Life Drain Thoran Vala Odie Kruger Koko Awakening

The combination of Thoran, Vala, and Odie was essential and irreplaceable for me, so I included them in every team. Thoran can come back to life once per battle, effectively countering King Croaker’s one-hit kill ability. Vala and Odie deliver incredibly high single-target damage that increases the longer they’re in combat. Despite testing other strong attackers like Cecia, Lyca, Mirael, and Silvina, none matched Vala and Odie’s damage output.

The choice for the remaining two slots depends on your play style and which heroes you have. For support, Koko proved invaluable as she was against Skyclops with her Life Drain and Attack boost, fitting well in a team focused on physical damage. The only exception was when I opted for a more aggressive setup with Walker and Antandra, where Walker added extra damage and Antandra reduced King Croaker’s damage output.

Pairing Koko with the core trio, my most successful setup included Kruger, an offensive Warrior who lowers King Croaker’s defense, enhancing the whole team’s damage output. This lineup brought me to 60 percent of Common II King Croaker’s health bar and earned me the 164th rank, with a total damage of 859,000.

For positioning, ensure your backline heroes are more than two tiles apart. King Croaker’s water bomb affects a two-tile radius, so spacing them out prevents two heroes from getting hit by the same attack. It’s important to remember that in AFK Journey’s Dream Realm battles, your heroes’ tier, level, and equipment are exactly as you have them, so upgrade them as fully as you can before entering the fight.

King Croaker’s attacks

King Croaker has a good defensive and disruptive move set, dealing the most damage with its one-shot bubble. Here’s all its abilities.

Skill Description Ultimate When Energy is full, gains a magic barrier that consumes Energy to block damage. Skill one Releases a magic bubble that defeats the enemy it hits. Triggers at 15, 35, and 55 seconds into the battle. Skill two Launches a water bomb that deals damage within two tiles. Skill three Knocks back and stuns enemies within one tile.

