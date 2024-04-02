AFK Journey: Skyclops best teams and guide

To take down Skyclops in the Dream Realm in AFK Jorney, you need to invest heavily in units that can buff your team and debuff the boss. Skyclops’ laser attack in particular is nearly impossible to survive without a proper team composition.

Recommended Videos

The general idea behind the best AFK Journey team compositions suggested below is that you’re able to survive the fight until the end. This way, you’ll either kill the boss to unlock its next difficulty level or get the best high percentage score possible with what you have. Remember that the levels, equipment, and tier of your heroes carry over normally to the Dream Realm, so upgrading and leveling them up will give you better results.

Best team compositions against Skyclops in AFK Journey

A good team comp to use. Screenshots and remix by Dot Esports

Team Hero 1 Hero 2 Hero 3 Hero 4 Hero 5 Artifact Mage Antrandra Lucius Mirael Smokey Vala Awakening Attack Speed Antrandra Kruger Cecia Hewynn Lyca Awakening Life Drain Antrandra Kruger Cecia Koko Vala Awakening

Including Antandra in any team setup you choose is a smart move. This is because Antandra’s Spear Barrage lowers Skyclops’ attack power, which is crucial for surviving its laser beam Ultimate. Kruger is essential for teams focusing on physical damage, as his Smashing Assault and Devastating Axe skills reduce the boss’s armor and allow him to heal more from his attacks. However, Kruger might not fit as well in a team aimed at magical damage, especially one that leverages Mirael for her area-of-effect capabilities.

Speaking of area damage, this is exactly why you should consider using Mirael or Cecia. Skyclops summons minions during the fight, which can distract your team from focusing on the boss unless you have a way to quickly eliminate them. Mirael and Cecia are key choices here, as their Ultimates can inflict substantial area damage.

On the support side, Smokey, Hewynn, and Koko are all good options, with Smokey being the top pick because of its consistent healing. Koko fits well with a physical damage team because her Ultimate provides allies with Life Drain, allowing them to heal themselves while taking less damage. Hewynn offers decent healing, though it’s a bit slow to kick in.

For offense, Vala is probably your best choice for this fight, thanks to her Swift Shift Ultimate that deals true damage. Alternatively, Lyca can offer a nice attack speed boost to your allies while also doing respectable damage.

I found the most success with a Life Drain team composition, just like the one mentioned above. I was able to beat the first difficulty level and did 50 percent damage to the second Skyclops at Resonance Level 65 without any heroes above the Legendary tier. This achievement placed me in the top 7.77 percent of players, landing me in the highest percentage-based tier for the Dream Realm.

Skyclops’ attacks

Skyclops is a Mage boss that deals primarily Magic damage with an attack range of 20. It has four Skills and belongs to no specific faction.

Skill Description Ultimate Charges briefly before shooting a laser beam that sweeps through the 10-tile arc, dealing 260 percent damage to all enemies touched by the laser. Skill 1 Summons Wings of Light. Cannot be targeted and gains damage immunity while Wings of Light are present, and its physical damage received is reduced. Skyclops casts Doomed Shield 10 seconds after all Wings of Light are defeated. Skill 2 Summons Wings of Darkness. Cannot be targeted and gains damage immunity while Wings of Darkness are present, and its magic damage received is reduced. Skyclops casts Enlightenment Shield 10 seconds after all Wings of Darkness are defeated. Passive 1 Deals equals amounts of physical and magic damage. When Wings of Light are present on the field, Skyclops’ physical damage increases. When Wings of Darkness are present on the field, Skyclops’ magic damage increases.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more