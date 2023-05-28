Where to find all Hebra Mountains Shrines in Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK)

In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the Hebra Mountains dominate the northwest corner of the Hyrule map. There are seven Shrines in the Hebra Mountains, all of which are worth finding and completing. But due to the harsh mountain terrain, they’re not all so easy to get to.

The Hebra Mountains map is mostly revealed by the Rospro Pass Skyview Tower, but the easternmost part of it is revealed by the Pikada Stonegrove Skyview Tower. To get all seven Shrines you’re going to have to climb some of the highest peaks and explore some of the further reaches of the Hyrule map.

Hebra Mountains Shrine locations map for Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

I recommend finding most of these Shrines after you complete the Tulin of Rito Village main quest. This is because during that quest you’ll unlock all the Shrines and waypoints on the West Hebra Sky Archipelago and Rising Island Chain, and these make great jumping-off points for reaching these Shrines.

Otak Shrine

Coordinates: -4391, 3714, 0227

Melt through this ice to get into the Icefall Foothills Cave. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Otak Shrine is inside the Icefall Foothills Cave, the entrance to which is at the coordinates -4428, 3764, 0224, downhill and northwest of the Shrine itself. Use flame to melt through the ice blocks at the entrance and inside the cave, then you’ll come to a chamber with an ice-covered hole. There are enemies below this hole, so I’d advise breaking the ice with arrows and killing the enemies from above before you drop through. On the south wall of the chamber below there’s a hole blocked by ice. Melt through it to reach the Otak Shrine.

Eutom Shrine

Coordinates: -3507, 3570, 0401

You can drop onto this Shrine from the Kahatanaum Shrine. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Eutom Shrine is at Goflam’s Secret Hot Spring, tucked into a little pocket in the Hebra North Crest. It’s easily accessible by dropping and gliding from the Kahatanaum Shrine on the Rising Island Chain.

Sisuran Shrine

Coordinates: -2559, 3354, 0259

Activate the Shrine and it will highlight the Frost Talus. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Sisuran Shrine is on a beach north of the Hebra East Summit. It’s missing its crystal, and to get the crystal back, you have to defeat a Frost Talus.

Rutafu-um Shrine

Coordinates: -2998, 3102, 0529

The cave entrance is under this distinctive outcrop. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Find the entrance to the Hebra Mountains Cave at the coordinates -3021, 3182, 0570, then find the Rutafu-um Shrine at the end of the cave. Attach an icicle to the crystal, then grab the icicle and use it to drag the crystal back to the shrine.

Taoyosipun Shrine

Coordinates: -4539, 2880, 0277

Thankfully, this one’s not in a cave. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Taoyosipun Shrine is on the western slopes of the Hebra West Summit. Glide west from the Ijo-o Shrine, then take a short hike up and over the peak.

Sahirow Shrine

Coordinates: -3354, 2386, 0375

There are various ways to reach this Shrine. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Sahirow Shrine is on the east side of Corvash Peak and can be reached by gliding from the Rospro Pass Skyview Tower, from Talonto Peak, or from the Wind Temple.

Wao-os Shrine

Co-űordinates: -4058, 1990, 0197

This cave entrance is very easy to miss. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The entrance to the West Lake Totori Cave is very small, but you can find it on the eastern slopes of the small, unnamed mountain west of Rito Village at the coordinates -3946, 2035, 0201. The Wao-os Shrine is at the far end of the cave.

