The Hylian Shield is the most iconic and powerful shield in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Like the Master Sword, it’s an item that has been passed down from one generation of the Hyrulean family to another, along with the legend of the hero who wielded it, which, as we all know, is Link. It’s stronger and more durable than any other shield in the game and even has the Triforce and Hylian Crest on display.

Obtaining it was surprisingly easy, in my experience. I was able to shortly after reaching Hyrule in the early stages, too. In fact, the method explained below will allow you to retrieve it without engaging a single enemy, as long as you follow each and every step.

How to get the Hylian Shield in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Make your way to the Skyview Tower in Lookout Landing (Coordinates: -0286, 0131, 0020).

Jump off the tower and glide toward Hyrule Castle. You might need to use Energizing Elixirs to have enough stamina to reach it if you’re trying to do it early on. Glide towards the archway in the rocks leading towards the Hyrule Docks (Coordinates: -0339, 1140, 0050).

Land on the edge on the other side of the archway.

Make your way up the ledge until you’re facing a stairwell.

Rather than going up the stairs, however, turn right to face the pool of water and jump off the edge. Glide or swim until you reach the large rock at the base of the pool on the other side. Stop to recover your stamina, then climb the wall pictured below until you reach the top. You can stop to recover stamina on certain spots along the way if you need to.

You should see a large fire pit in the middle of a room surrounded by torches. Use one of the torches to ignite either an arrow, branch, or stick by holding one into the torch, then use it to ignite the fire pit in the middle.

Igniting the fire pit will cause a chest containing the Hylian Shield to appear in the room. You can’t miss it, since it happens via a cutscene. Open it to retrieve the iconic shield, then be on your merry way.

So, there you have it. A step-by-step guide to finding the Hylian Shield without breaking a sweat. After that, you won’t need to worry about shield durability for a long time, since it has 800 durability When it does eventually break, however, rest assured you will be able to purchase one again from Cece’s Ventest Clothing Shop in Hateno Village which unlocks after completing the Mayoral Election quest.

