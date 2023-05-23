As you’re venturing around Hyrule in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you’ve likely come across skeleton Bokoblins and Moblins that rise out of the ground at night to terrorize the kingdom’s inhabitants. But monsters aren’t the only creatures that have a skeleton form. Horses can also be reborn when the moon rises—and you can catch them, just like you would a normal horse.

Stalhorses are bony, undead horses that Link can ride around Hyrule for a short time. Unlike undead monsters, though, they don’t just spawn anywhere; you’ll need to visit a specific location to find one of these rare creatures. While they’re not as fast as regular horses, can’t tow carts or be customized, and can’t be registered, it’s still fun to find them for the first time in your playthrough and go for a joyride.

Here’s where you can locate Stalhorses in TOTK.

Where to find and catch Stalhorses in TOTK

To first find a Stalhorse, you’ll need to head to the Sanidin Park Ruins at coordinates -1645, -0684, 0136, marked on the map below. Skeleton creatures only come out at night, and Stalhorses are no exception. If it’s still bright outside and you don’t want to wait for the sun to go down, drop some wood and flint on the ground near you, and strike them with a metal weapon. This will start a campfire that you can sit by to quickly pass the time.

When the moon arrives, the Stalhorses will spawn near the west side of the ruins by the open field. Sneak up to one—or fly down to it using your paraglider, like we did in the video below—as if you were catching a normal horse and jump on its back. Luckily for anyone who’s not exactly a horse whisperer or hasn’t increased their stamina wheel yet, you won’t need to soothe these creatures to cop a ride.

If you were looking to add this Stalhorse to your collection, we’ve got bad news: There’s no way to register this creature with the stable system. When you ride up to a stable, the stablemaster will react with an animation as if he’s scared of the creature. He won’t say anything specific about the Stalhorse when you speak to him, however, and there’s no option to register a horse in the dialogue menu. There’s also no way to continuously ride the creature, either; by the time the clock strikes 5am, the skeleton will collapse to the ground and disintegrate.

Although this may come as a disappointment to some, there’s still a use for the Stalhorse. A stablehand at the Outskirts Stable—which can be found at coordinates -1445, -1251, 0034—by the name of Toffa wants to see a skeleton horse up close and personal, and he will reward you if you bring one to him. Speaking to him starts the quest “The Horse Guard’s Request.”

The Horse Guard’s Request rewards in TOTK

To progress in The Horse Guard’s Request, catch a Stalhorse and ride it down to the Outskirt stable. You won’t even need to speak to Toffa; simply approach him atop the skeleton horse and it will automatically trigger a dialogue box, after which he’ll give you 50 Rupees and a Pony Point for your troubles.

