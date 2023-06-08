The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is full of hidden secrets, including the mystical springs. These springs are home to Hyrule’s larger Goddess Statues and can be located scattered around the game’s map. The Spring of Courage is one of these springs, but it’s tucked away in a location that may be hard to find for many players.

The springs each have their own side quests. But before you can start the quests and earn their rewards, you first need to interact with the Goddess Statues at each spring.

Here’s where you can find the Spring of Courage in TOTK.

Spring of Courage location in TOTK

The Spring of Courage is north of the Faron region. Screenshot by Dot Esports The mouth of the river where the spring is located resembles a serpent’s jaws. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Spring of Courage can be found at the exact coordinates 0875, -2361, 0017. This location is directly south of the Popla Foothills and west of East Necluda, as shown on the maps above. We recommend using the Popla Foothills Skyview Tower to get there if you’ve unlocked the tower already; the Spring of Courage is only a quick glide from this tower, which will save you time instead of travelling on foot.

At the Spring of Courage, you’ll find a Goddess Statue. Speaking to this statue automatically starts the “Goddess Statue of Courage” side quest, and the statue will tell you she can no longer hear the Mother Goddess Statue in the vast canyon.

Speak to the glowing statue to start the “Goddess Statue of Courage” side quest. Screenshot by Dot Esports The statue won’t grant you extra hearts or stamina wheels, unlike other mini statues. Screenshot by Dot Esports

She won’t tell you exactly what or where this vast canyon is. But if you speak to the other statues around the map—the Goddess Statues of the Spring of Power and Spring of Wisdom—they’ll all report the same issue and ask you to locate the Mother Statue.

