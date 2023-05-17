The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s newest means of unlocking the map is undisputedly more fun than Breath of the Wild‘s Sheikah Towers. Gone are the days of spending minutes climbing up towers. Now you can simply run up to a Skyview Tower, scan your Purah Pad, and get your Paraglider at the ready: You’re about to go for a quick flight around Hyrule. But some of the towers in TOTK, like the Popla Foothills one, are busted and you have to find a way to fix the towers’ panels before you can unlock that region’s map.

The Popla Foothills Skyview Tower is located at coordinates 0607, -2217, 0051. As you approach the tower, you won’t be able to instantly activate it like some of the others. The Purah Pad panel used to activate the tower and send Link to the skies will flicker on and off, indicating it needs to be fixed before you can surveil the surrounding area.

Here’s how you can fix the Popla Foothills Skyview Tower in TOTK.

How to activate the Popla Foothills Skyview Tower in TOTK

Immediately in front of the tower, you’ll see a well. Cries can be heard coming from its opening, as indicated by a text bubble that pops up occasionally. Before you jump to the rescue, though, make sure you have a Bomb Flower with you.

When you get to the bottom of the well, there will be a destructible rock wall. You’ll need to either throw a Bomb Flower at it or—our preferred method, as shown in the video below—attach it to an arrow and fire it at the wall. The wall will be destroyed, and if you walk past it, you’ll see a man stuck in a trap. Upon speaking to him, he’ll tell you he needs to get to the tower to fix it. He’ll instruct you to step on a floor panel that’s on the other side of him to open the doors, and that you can enter through a second cave entrance to reach the switch.

You’ll need to go back the way you entered by using the Ascend ability to quickly shoot back to the surface. Head directly south until you get to the 0609, -2218, 0051 coordinates, where you’ll find a cave in the side of the cliff, as shown in the images below.

When you enter the cave, you’ll see a similar trap door with the man behind it. Step on the panel in front of the door to free him, and he’ll reward you with a purple Rupee, the equivalent of 50 Rupees. He’ll then make his exit and head to the tower to fix the broken panel.

Before you follow him, though, be sure to take a look around the cave. There will be a few mushrooms you can collect, as well as a chest containing a topaz behind another trap door. The floor panel to open this door is on the other side of the door, between you and the chest. Using Ultrahand through the door, pull the chest towards you and set it on the panel, as shown in the video below. The door should open, allowing you to run in and open the chest.

After you’ve pocketed your treasure, head back up the mountain and to the tower. The Purah Pad panel will be fully functional, and you’ll be able to launch into the air and surveil the surrounding area to update your map.

