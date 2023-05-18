How much stamina do you need for the Master Sword in Tears of the Kingdom?

The Master Sword is among the most iconic weapons in video game history, being wielded by Link in every Legend of Zelda title since the beloved franchise’s inception. In Tears of the Kingdom, Link loses the Master Sword early on after it has been shattered. Much later, you will get the chance to regain the Master Sword, though only if you have enough stamina.

Stamina is an incredibly important stat in Tears of the Kingdom. In normal gameplay, it gauges how long you can perform a certain task, whether that be climbing, gliding, or any other physical activity. In order to raise your base stamina, you will need to complete Shrines scattered around the world to gain Light of Blessing at Goddess Statues.

Stamina is also essential to fulfilling a major plot beat in Tears of the Kingdom and extracting the Master Sword. Without the correct amount of stamina, you will find this task impossible. If you are trying to see how much stamina you need to gain the Master Sword in Tears of the Kingdom, here is what you need to know.

Stamina required to pull the Master Sword in Tears of the Kingdom

In order to extract the Master Sword in Tears of the Kingdom, you will need a second stamina wheel. In order to increase your Stamina, you will need to venture to Shrines around Hyrule and complete puzzles to acquire Light of Blessings.

Related: Can you Fuse weapons to the Master Sword in Tears of Kingdom?

Once you have four Light of Blessings, you can then go to a Goddess Statue and exchange this unique currency for either health or stamina. In order to gain a second stamina wheel, outside your base stamina wheel, you will need to cash in 20 Light of Blessings for five total stamina increases.

Personally, whenever I found myself feeling under-leveled at any part of Tears of the Kingdom, I dedicated several hours to completing every Shrine I had come across. By the time I reached the Master Sword, I already had plenty of stamina to reclaim the weapon.

About the author