It’s time to dust off your Master Sword and polish your Hylian Shield because the latest patch for Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is here. It’s not a massive one by any means, but it does have some exciting updates and fixes to improve the questing experience and make life easier.

What’s in the TOTK 1.2.0 patch?

Freebies from Switch News

The patch added a fun little perk for those who like to stay in the loop via the Switch News Channel, which can be found in the HOME Menu. If you start the game from certain articles within the app, you’ll receive a bunch of in-game items. It’s like finding a treasure chest without having to fight off a Moblin.

Just keep in mind you might not be able to receive these items, depending on where you are. Make sure you’re in a good spot before you dive in. I recommend going back to Lookout Landing. That way, there’s less chance of any hiccups. I’ve already claimed all of mine.

No more roadblocks

The patch also fixed some annoying bugs. Have you been stuck on quests like A Mystery in the Depths and Secret of the Ring Ruins? Or maybe you’ve been ripping your hair out over not being able to complete side adventures like Hateno Village Research Lab and Lurelin Village Restoration Project? Well, you won’t have to any longer.

This update fixes an issue that was stopping players from progressing past certain points in these quests. The same goes for the shrine quest Dyeing to Find It and the side quests Village Attacked by Pirates, The Incomplete Stable, and Seeking the Pirate Hideout.

It didn’t affect me, but it affected a lot of my friends who are relieved they can finally continue their TOTK journey.

Fairy sightings and meal changes

Apparently, there was an issue stopping fairies from appearing when they should have been fluttering about. The patch fixed it, so get ready to see those magical creatures where they should be. And remember Kiana from Lurelin Village and her delicious meals? Well, there was a bug that was stopping her menu from changing. It was a small but annoying one. But don’t worry, this update sorted that out too.

A smoother ride in Hyrule

Last but not least, the developers addressed several issues to make your journey through Hyrule even smoother.

While they didn’t spill the beans on the specifics in the notes, I’m sure you’ll notice the difference when you’re out there battling Bokoblins and solving puzzles.

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom 1.2.0 patch notes

General updates

By starting the game from within certain articles released on a specific Switch News channel (accessed via the HOME Menu) players can receive a number of in-game items. Depending on the state of gameplay progression or the location in which the data is reopened, there may be cases in which the items cannot be received.

Additional fixes

Fixed an issue where players could not progress beyond a certain point in the main quests “A Mystery in the Depths” and “Secret of the Ring Ruins”, the side adventures “Hateno Village Research Lab” and “Lurelin Village Restoration Project”, the shrine quest “Dyeing to Find It”, and the side quests “Village Attacked by Pirates”, “The Incomplete Stable”, and “Seeking the Pirate Hideout”. Downloading the update will allow players to proceed past that point.

Fixed an issue preventing fairies from appearing under certain conditions when they originally should have appeared.

Fixed an issue preventing the meals provided by Kiana of Lurelin Village from changing under certain conditions.

Several issues have been addressed to improve the gameplay experience.

