Horses are one of the best ways to get around in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Each horse has different stats, and some horses can greatly improve your gameplay. But did you know that you can customize how your horse looks as well? We’ll walk you through the best saddle and horse mane and tail styles in ToTK.

Horse customization options don’t provide any in-game benefit, they’re strictly aesthetic. Don’t take the order of these to be any sort of ranking.

Saddles

Below is a list of the saddles and horse hairstyles in ToTK. Before we get to this though, let it be known that every type of saddle also comes with a bridle of the same sort, featuring similar colors and ornamentations.

To customize your horse, you first have to unlock customization options by speaking to a Stablemaster. After you install your first harness, you can get to customizing your horse.

You can buy most saddles by getting a Pony Points Card by registering with the Stable Associations Membership system. You get pony points much in the same way you get rewards points in real life, by using the services of a stable. The easiest option is renting out a bed, but this can get expensive.

Extravagant Saddle

The Extravagant Saddle. Screenshot by Dot Esports

What’s there to say about the extravagant saddle? It’s extravagant. It features lavish ornamentation of jewels, a gorgeous purple blanket, and blue cloth bands. If playing ToTK is a time for you to feel fashionable and fancy, this saddle is for you.

You can get the extravagant Saddle by redeeming Pony Points at any stable.

Royal Saddle

The Royal Saddle. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Perhaps not as lavish as the extravagant saddle but just as fashionable, the royal saddle is perfect for the preps in all of us. Featuring Hyrule crests all over and a purple saddle with an accent of gold, the Royal Saddle is great for those who want to honor Hyrule’s legacy.

You can get the Royal Saddle by spending 13 Pony Points at a stable.

Stable Saddle

The Stable Saddle. Screenshot via NoNonsense Guides on YouTube

The Stable Saddle is simple but effective. It’s the saddle you get when you first register your horse, but it has a surprising amount of color and flourish to it. Its patterned blanket is the standout here.

You get the Stable Saddle simply by registering your horse at a stable.

Monster Saddle

The Monster Saddle. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Monster Saddle can turn any monster into an outright beast. The torn blue blanket compliments the simple brown saddle perfectly, creating an intimidating punk-rock beast. To add to the punk-rock flare, there are also torn blue leg warmers on the horse’s legs.

You can get the Monster Saddle as a reward for completing the sidequest “A Monstrous Collection IV”, which you’ll unlock after completing the “Mattison’s Independence” quest.

Traveler’s Saddle

The Traveler’s Saddle. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Traveler’s Saddle is the most toned-back and simple option on this list. Featuring a modestly patterned blue blanket and a simple brown saddle, we’d like to say this saddle is built for comfort and efficiency instead of fashion—but all saddles have the same (zero) stats.

You can get the Traveler’s Saddle for 13 points at any Stable.

Knight’s Saddle

The Knight’s Saddle. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Knight’s saddle might be the most imposing and impressive-looking saddle. As the name implies, the Knight’s saddle features the design of plate armor and can make your horse immediately look like the steed of a noble knight. Does that armor do anything? Absolutely not. But at least it looks cool.

You can get the Knight’s Saddle by redeeming 23 Pony Points at any Stable.

All horse hair customization options in ToTK

How to unlock new horse mane and tail options in ToTK

With 16 pony points, you can unlock the ability to change your horse’s mane. Unlike the saddles, you unlock all of your mane options at once, so you can get stylish for one low price. We recommend starting with the Stable Saddle and using your first pony points to unlock this option to maximize your customization potential early on.

Normal Mane

A horse with a normal mane. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Normal Mane is exactly what you expect—your standard, run-of-the-mill horse mane. Nothing really for us to report here, this is the standard mane that comes with your horse.

Long Mane

A horse with a long mane. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Long Mane is a rock-and-roll style mane that looks like the Normal Mane grown out a bit. With the Long Mane, you can recreate some of your favorite dramatic moments from anime with the horse’s hair dramatically whipping in its eyes. Bonus points if you include the Knight’s Saddle as well.

The Long Mane also features variants like the Long Red Main, Long Blue Mane, Long Purple Mane, and Long Green Mane, dyed editions of the same style and only furthering the rock and roll feel of this horse.

Mohawk Mane

The Mohawk Mane. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Mohawk Mane gives your horse a tall mohawk—another great rock-and-roll option. Some horse owners in real life give their horses this haircut, but it doesn’t look as dynamic and in-your-face as the ToTK mohawk does, getting serious height off of the horse’s head and neck.

We recommend rocking the Mohawk Mane with the monster saddle for an intimidating look.

French Braid Mane

The French Braid Mane. Screenshot via BeardBear on YouTube

The French Braid is a great option for anyone who wants to go with a bit of a softer, nobler, prettier look for their horse. Much like the human hairstyle of the same name, the French Braid Mane for your horse signals gentleness. We recommend pairing it with the Royal Saddle or the Extravagant style.

Braided Mane

Horse with braided main. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Braided Mane is another gorgeous, pretty hairstyle for your horse. These braids hang down the side rather than going straight down the back like the French braid, and would look good with a lot of the same saddles.

Floral Mane

The Floral Mane. Screenshot via BeardBear on YouTube.

The Floral Mane is yet another pretty style—it has flowers on it, after all. We recommend pairing it with the same saddles as those above.

Though the various saddles, bridles, and manes don’t materially do anything to change your gameplay, they look nice and help you get into the game by making your horse look as good as possible.

About the author