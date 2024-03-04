How to perform a Super Finisher in WWE 2K24

Inflicting damage on opponents is crucial to securing victory in WWE 2K24, and there is a new way to flex your muscles in the form of Super Finishers—and we’re here to tell you exactly how they work.

WWE 2K24 is the latest entry in the long-running franchise orientated around the WWE, and Super Finishers are an ideal way to cap off a fight in style, showcasing a powerful move that takes time to earn but is worth the wait.

As Super Finishers are a new feature in WWE 2K24, you may be unsure how they work and how to perform them. Fear not, though, we’ve got the answers you need on how to do a Super Finisher in WWE 2K24.

WWE 2K24 Super Finisher controls

A powerful finale. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To perform a Super Finisher in WWE 2K24, you need to have three Finishers stocked. These are shown by yellow bars at the bottom of the screen under the Superstar’s name, current energy, and damage to limbs.

With three Finishers stocked, hit the same input you would for a normal Finisher—RT & A on Xbox, R2 & X on PlayStation, SPACE & K on PC. This results in the extremely powerful Super Finisher, which is a great way to secure a win.

Be warned, though, only certain Superstars have Super Finishers available. However, you can assign any Superstar a Super Finisher by going to the Create-A-Moveset and editing an existing Superstar. Once a Super Finisher is assigned, the mechanic will be available to the Superstar chosen.

If you’re in a match, you can check if a Superstar has a Super Finisher available by hitting pause and scrolling down to the moveset option. If there isn’t one shown, you won’t be able to perform a Super Finisher with that Superstar until you edit their moveset.