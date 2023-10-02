You can finally make WoW’s most iconic, 20-year-old armor set

One of the most iconic armor sets in World of Warcraft history is the green mail armor worn by the dwarf Hunter in some original promotional art. Despite how popular this look is, it had never been available for players to create—until now.

In a post to the World of Warcraft subreddit, a WoW player named Derunik showed off how they made the famous armor set, which had previously been one of the toughest sets to duplicate due to the lack of similar-looking transmog options available for Hunters.

On the original World of Warcraft box art, there is a dwarf Hunter that can be seen wearing a green cloak, green hood, and mail armor. That armor set has widely become known as the “Ironforge Mountaineer” set due to how it’s worn by many of the dwarves who patrol the mountains outside of their capital city. The look is famous for its blending of green and brown colors, as well as the way it works cloth armor into the helmet slot of a mail armor set. However, that presence of cloth armor was what had been preventing players from completing the set in the first place.

In 2014, with the launch of Warlords of Draenor, the Trailseeker set was added to the game, which served as a base for the Ironforge Mountaineer lookalike set. However, the helmet was noticeably different in that set than the traditional green hood required to finish off the one that people are most familiar with. It wasn’t until the Trading Post added new stock this past week that the green hood needed to complete the famous Ironforge Mountaineer set was added to WoW.

The green hood that Derunik used in their transmog set comes in a new ensemble available in the Trading Post called the Vagabond’s Lively Threads. This item costs 100 Trader’s Tender and will be available until Oct. 31.

The green armor worn by that dwarven Hunter has become an iconic piece of symbolism throughout the WoW playerbase, as the look is synonymous with “old WoW.” Back in Classic WoW, though, the set was unavailable to create, as most of the Hunter armor in the game looked different from what that dwarf was wearing. While the main pieces of the set have been available for a few years, the only missing piece of armor that had been unavailable was the helmet, which is now available (albeit for a limited time).

If you have a dwarf Hunter stashed away somewhere on your character select screen, it might be a good idea to drop 100 Trader’s Tender on the Vagabond’s Lively Threads, just to get access to one of the most famous WoW armor sets ever.

