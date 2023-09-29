It’s the season of pumpkin spice, jack-o’-lanterns, and comfy blankets, which means it’s time for the Trading Post to get a bit more creepy for the upcoming Hallow’s End Halloween World of Warcraft Dragonflight event. This also means WoW fans around the world can expect a new round of class-specific sets at the Trading Post.
The Trading Post, as usual, can be found in the capital cities ofStormwind and Orgrimmar, where Tawney Wilder, and Zen’shiri will be offering you various goodies for Trader’s Tender. It’s important to note that you’ll get 500 Trader’s Tender just by logging in, and for the other 500 Trader’s Tender you have to complete monthly activities. You’ll have to run a number of different errands before Blizzard Entertainment finally deems you worthy of additional Trader’s Tender.
So, without any further ado, I present to you all WoW Trading Post rewards for October.
All WoW Trading Post rewards for October 2023
Webbed Saronite Exoskeleton (Head, shoulders, and waist for Death Knights, 450 Trader’s Tender)
Webbed Saronite Weaponry (one-hand sword, two-hand axe, two-hand sword for Death Knights, 500 Trader’s Tender)
Nathreza Blasphemer’s Flames (Head, shoulders, and waist for Demon Hunters, 450 Trader’s Tender)
Nethreza Blasphemer’s Glaives (Warglaives for Demon Hunters, 500 Trader’s Tender)
Ashamane’s Vestment of Rebirth (Head, shoulders, and waist for Druids, 450 Trader’s Tender)
Ashamane’s Blessings of Rebirth (Fist weapon, dagger, and 2 staves for Druids, 500 Trader’s Tender)
High Scholar’s Grand Staff (Staff, 500 Trader’s Tender)
Staff Writer & World of Warcraft lead. Izabela has a long history with writing and games like World of Warcraft, League of Legends, Fortnite, and The Sims. Before finding her home at Dot Esports in 2021, Izabela was an English teacher and a freelancer at Hotspawn, GGRecon, and Gameranx. In her free time, you’ll find her writing novels, wandering Azeroth, or inting on Summoner’s Rift.