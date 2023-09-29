All WoW Trading Post rewards for October 2023

It's Hallow's End season!

It’s the season of pumpkin spice, jack-o’-lanterns, and comfy blankets, which means it’s time for the Trading Post to get a bit more creepy for the upcoming Hallow’s End Halloween World of Warcraft Dragonflight event. This also means WoW fans around the world can expect a new round of class-specific sets at the Trading Post.

The Trading Post, as usual, can be found in the capital cities of Stormwind and Orgrimmar, where Tawney Wilder, and Zen’shiri will be offering you various goodies for Trader’s Tender. It’s important to note that you’ll get 500 Trader’s Tender just by logging in, and for the other 500 Trader’s Tender you have to complete monthly activities. You’ll have to run a number of different errands before Blizzard Entertainment finally deems you worthy of additional Trader’s Tender. 

So, without any further ado, I present to you all WoW Trading Post rewards for October.

All WoW Trading Post rewards for October 2023

Webbed Saronite Exoskeleton (Head, shoulders, and waist for Death Knights, 450 Trader’s Tender)

Webbed Saronite Weaponry (one-hand sword, two-hand axe, two-hand sword for Death Knights, 500 Trader’s Tender)

Nathreza Blasphemer’s Flames (Head, shoulders, and waist for Demon Hunters, 450 Trader’s Tender)

Nethreza Blasphemer’s Glaives (Warglaives for Demon Hunters, 500 Trader’s Tender)

Ashamane’s Vestment of Rebirth (Head, shoulders, and waist for Druids, 450 Trader’s Tender)

Ashamane’s Blessings of Rebirth (Fist weapon, dagger, and 2 staves for Druids, 500 Trader’s Tender)

High Scholar’s Grand Staff (Staff, 500 Trader’s Tender)

Dim Coldflame Core (Mount, 700 Trader’s Tender)

Lil’ Phylactery (Lil’ KT) (Pet, 650 Trader’s Tender)

Imp in a Ball (Horde toy, 350 Trader’s Tender)

Drape of Endless Twilight (Back, 50 Trader’s Tender)

Shifty Merchant’s Tunic (Shirt, 50 Trader’s Tender)

Wine-Soaked Hammer (One-hand hammer, 75 Trader’s Tender)

Feathered Drape of the Guardian (Back, 100 Trader’s Tender)

Vagabond’s Lively Threads (Head and back, 100 Trader’s Tender)

Wanderer’s Lively Trappings (Head and back, 100 Trader’s Tender)

Well-Worn Grimskull Cinch (Waist, 100 Trader’s Tender)

Gleaming Mail Tabard (Tabard, 125 Trader’s Tender)

Shadowy Mail Tabard (Tabard, 125 Trader’s Tender)

Granny’s Old Hat (Head, 175 Trader’s Tender)

Feathered Cowl of the Guardian (Head, 225 Trader’s Tender)

Helm of the Fierce (Head, 225 Trader’s Tender)

Caged Eye of the Watcher (Offhand, 225 Trader’s Tender)

Gilded Drakkonid Morningstar (One-hand mace, 450 Trader’s Tender)

Headmaster’s Command (Staff, 500 Trader’s Tender)

Headmaster’s Skullcap (Head, 500 Trader’s Tender)

Corrupted Bladefist (Fist weapon, 500 Trader’s Tender)

October bonus reward

