Trading Posts are the latest World of Warcraft feature that will sell both old and new mounts, toys, transmogs, and pets. Located in the capital cities of Orgimmar and Stormwind, Trading Posts will have a monthly rotation of selected goods that will be up for grabs. To get your hands on one of these, you’ll need to have Trader’s Tender, which you can get from completing monthly activities in a new tab in Adventure Guide.
On Dec. 15, a new cycle started on the PTR, meaning that basically almost all the content available in patch 10.0.5 is live on the PTR. Aside from balancing changes and Poor and Common items being transmogable now, the Trading Post has finally opened its doors to everyone.
Although you can look at the entire selection of goods on the PTR, the monthly challenges are still a mystery. Thankfully, Wowhead dataminers discovered a list of challenges that will come live on the PTR any day now.
All Trading Post challenges in WoW Dragonflight
- Complete Grand Hunts with the Maruuk Centaur: Complete Grand Hunts from start to finish on the Dragon Isles.
Reward: 150
- Participate in the Tuskarr Community Feast: Complete tasks at the Community Feast in Iskaara on the Dragon Isles.
Reward: 50
- Use the Buddy System While Climbing: Use the Buddy System during climbing World Quests on the Dragon Isles.
Reward: 50
- Complete Group Dragon Riding Races: Speak to a Bronze Timekeeper on the Dragon Isles to participate in a group race.
Reward: 150
- Harpoon a Fish with 5 Friends: In the Dragon Isles, use a harpoon with 5 other players to catch a fish.
Reward: 50
- Complete Weekly Gathering Quests: Weekly profession quests can be obtained within the Artisan’s Market in Valdrakken.
Reward: 100
- Complete 5 Dungeons in a Cross-Faction Group
Reward: 150
- Show Some Love to the Dragon Aspects: /love at the Dragon Aspects in Valdrakken.
Reward: 50
- Use Happy Pet Snacks: Happy Pet Snacks can be purchased at the Pet Supply vendor in Dalaran.
Reward: 100
- Show Some Love to the Trading Post: /love at the Trading Post merchants and their wares.
Reward: 50
- Show Some Love to Fallen Dragons: /love at 2 of the specified fallen Dragons.
Reward: 50
- Fulfill Public Crafting Orders: Speak to a Crafting Orders Clerk in Valdrakken’s Artisan’s Market to access Crafting Orders.
Reward: 200
- Love is in the Air: Have a Romantic Picnic in the Ohn’ahran Plains: Between 2/7 – 2/21 use a romantic picnic basket in the Ohn’ahran Plains.
Reward: 150
- Defeat Dragon Isles Master Tamers With Dragonkin Pets: Defeat 2 Dragon Isles Master Tamers with a lineup of at least 2 Dragonkin pets
Reward: 200
- Love is in the Air: Kill Apothecary Hummel: Between 2/7 – 2/21 kill Apothecary Hummel in Shadowfang Keep.
Reward: 150
- Harpoon a Fish with a Friend: In the Dragon Isles, use a harpoon with another player to catch a fish.
Reward: 50
- Love is in the Air: Use Peddlefeet’s Hearthstone in the Dragon Isles: Between 2/7 – 2/21 use Peddlefeet’s Hearthstone in the Dragon Isles.
Reward: 150
- Defeat Special Creatures During Primalist Storms: Special creatures will appear during Primalist Storm events throughout the Dragon Isles.
Reward: 100
- Love is in the Air: Complete Bonbon Blitz: Between 2/7 – 2/21 complete the quest, Bonbon Blitz.
Reward: 150
- Complete the Optional Waking Shores Storylines
Reward: 200
- Love is in the Air: Present a Lovely Charm Bracelet: Between 2/7 – 2/21 present a lovely charm bracelet to one of your faction leaders.
Reward: 150
- Fish Up Items in the Dragon Isles
Reward: 100
- Resurrect Players
Reward: 50
- Imbibe Zanzil’s Slow Poison
Reward: 50
- Loot 5 War Supply Chests in the Dragon Isles
Reward: 100
- Create 20 Auctions
Reward: 100
- Eat a Chocolate Cake Slice, Lovely Cake Slice, and Berry Pie Slice
Reward: 50
- Hatching of the Hippogryphs: Get a Hatchling to Perch on You: From 2/23 – 2/24 get a Frayfeather Hatchling to perch on your shoulder.
Reward: 150
- Hatching of the Hippogryphs: Obtain and use a Spectral Feather: From 2/23 – 2/24 obtain and use a Spectral Feather.
Reward: 150
- Darkmoon Faire: Set Out a Big Berry Pie: Between 2/5 – 2/11 set out a Big Berry Pie at the Darkmoon Faire Island.
Reward: 50
- Hug Dead Players: /hug at dead players.
Reward: 50