WoW SoD: Scarlet Monastery Armory loot table in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Melee characters rejoice.
Published: Mar 20, 2024 12:55 am
The entrance to the Scarlet Monastery library in WoW Classic
The Scarlet Monastery is a hub of instances in World of Warcraft Classic’s Season of Discovery, with the Armory being just one of four. Despite being the shortest instance in the Scarlet Monastery, this area is still jam-packed with loot.

World of Warcraft Classic contains dozens of iconic dungeons, however, few remain as beloved as the Scarlet Monastery. The Armory is an incredibly important dungeon for melee DPS and tanks as the final boss, Herod, drops some of the best loot for the level 37 to 40 range.

I typically find that the Armory is both the shortest and easiest instance in Scarlet Monastery, which makes it all the better to farm if you’re looking for one specific drop from Herod. If you want to see what loot awaits you before jumping into the Armory, here’s everything that you need to know.

How to get to the Scarlet Monastery Armory in WoW SoD

Map showing the location of the Scarlet Monastery in WoW Classic.
The Scarlet Monastery is found in the northeastern corner of Tirisfal Glades. For Horde players, this is conveniently close to both the Undercity and Undead starting zone with a direct path leading to the dungeon hub.

For Alliance players, you’ll likely need to travel south from Dun Morogh to get to the start of this instance. Once inside the Scarlet Monastery, you’ll need to clear out a few normal trash mobs, ascend upstairs, and enter the instance in the far right corner of the room.

WoW Classic SoD: Scarlet Monastery Armory loot table

The Scarlet Monastery Armory is the shortest of all dungeons in the Scarlet Monastery hub, meaning it also has the least amount of unique loot. If you’re an Arms Warrior like me, this actually comes as a benefit as it means that you can repeatedly farm this dungeon fairly often if you’re trying to get items such as the Ravager.

Herod stands as the only boss in this dungeon. Although Herod is a tough boss to finish out this short, linear jog, he’s easily defeated so long as players stay out of his whirlwind attack in phase two. Below is all the loot you can find on Herod and the quests surrounding Herod.

Item TypeItemWhere to findStats
HelmRaging Berserker’s HelmHerod213 Armor
+13 Strength
Eight Stamina
Unique: Improves your chance to get a critical strike by one percent.
ShouldersHerod’s ShoulderHerod196 Armor
Six Strength
+15 Stamina
LegsScarlet LeggingsHerod233 Armor
+20 Strength
+10 Stamina
Two-Handed AxeRavagerHerod104 – 157 Damage
Unique: You attack all nearby enemies for nine seconds causing additional weapon damage.
One-Handed SwordSword of OmenReward for “Into the Scarlet Monastery” Quest (Horde exclusive)39 – 74 Damage
+9 Strength
Three Agility
Four Stamina
Off-HandProphetic CaneReward for “Into the Scarlet Monastery” Quest (Horde exclusive)Five Stamina
+12 Intellect
NeckDragon’s Blood NecklaceReward for “Into the Scarlet Monastery” Quest (Horde exclusive)+12 Stamina
Five Spirit
One-Handed SwordSword of SerenityReward for “In the Name of the Light” Quest (Alliance exclusive)46 – 86 Damage
Nine Stamina
Four Spirit
Two-Handed AxeBonebiterReward for “In the Name of the Light” Quest (Alliance exclusive)105 – 159 Damage
+20 Strength
+10 Stamina
DaggerBlack MenaceReward for “In the Name of the Light” Quest (Alliance exclusive)31 – 58 Damage
Unique: Sends a shadow bolt at the targeted enemy to deal an additional 30 Shadow damage.
Off-HandOrb of LoricaReward for “In the Name of the Light” Quest (Alliance exclusive)Six Intellect
+11 Spirit

Again, the Armory’s loot is very much weighted toward DPS melee classes and tanks. Even the majority of the quest rewards for slaying Herod tend to give gear based on Strength and Stamina, but if you’re looking for more caster-appropriate gear, then the Graveyard or Library might be what you’re looking for.

