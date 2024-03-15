WoW SoD: Scarlet Monastery Graveyard loot table in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

The Scarlet Monastery is one of the most iconic and recognizable instances of World of Warcraft Classic and has returned for Season of Discovery phase two. The many different wings of this instance hub are filled with potential loot, with the Graveyard being no exception.

In World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery phase two, the overwhelming majority of BiS items come from Gnomeregan. To get ready for this freshly renovated 10-person raid, I highly recommend farming Scarlet Monastery for both levels and gear.

There are four total instances inside of the Scarlet Monastery, with the Graveyard likely being the first you’ll enter. Whether you’re trying to find the entrance to this expansive hall or want to see the loot ahead of you, here’s what you should know before going in.

Where to find the Scarlet Monastery Graveyard in WoW SoD

Make your way to the Monastery. Screenshot by Dot Esports

All four wings of the Scarlet Monastery in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery can be found in the northeastern parts of Tirisfal Glades. Given this is only a few short minutes away from the Undercity and Undead starting zone, this is incredibly convenient for Horde players while being a significant inconvenience for the Alliance.

For Alliance players, the best way to get to the Scarlet Monastery Graveyard is to travel to Ironforge and go north through Dun Morogh and the Alterac Mountains until you reach Tirisfal Glades. Once inside the Scarlet Monastery hub, go upstairs and through the instance in the far left corner of the room.

WoW Classic SoD: Scarlet Monastery – Graveyard Loot Table

The Graveyard is only one of four total wings of this instance hub. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Scarlet Monastery instances have a wide range from levels 26 to 36, so many of the pieces of gear you pick up here will be upgraded by items from either Gnomeregan or Uldaman. Still, getting your BiS items at these levels sets you up for a much better time at max level.

Item Type Item Where to find Stats Dagger Torturing Poker Interrogator Vishas 26 – 49 Damage

+5 Agility Fist Weapon Bloody Brass Knuckles Interrogator Vishas 35 – 67 Damage

+5 Agility

+5 Hit Two-Handed Sword Morbid Dawn Fallen Champion 76 – 114 Damage

+11 Strength

+8 Stamina

+8 Crit Strike Wand Necrotic Wand Azshir the Sleepless 29 – 56 Shadow Damage

+2 Intellect

+3 Stamina

+2 Hit One-Handed Mace Ironspine’s Fist Ironspine 17 – 34 Damage

+3 Agility

+5 Stamina

+3 Crit Strike Dagger Scorn’s Focal Dagger Scorn One Damage

+7 Intellect

+2 Stamina Shoulder Bloodmage Mantle Bloodmage Thalnos Seven Armor

+8 Intellect

+5 Crit Strike

+5 Haste Head Embalmed Shroud Fallen Champion 83 Armor

+12 Intellect

+18 Stamina Legs Blighted Leggings Azshir the Sleepless 80 Armor

+11 Intellect

+8 Stamina

+8 Crit Strike Hands Ebon Vise Fallen Champion 87 Armor

+9 Agility

+6 Stamina

+6 Crit Strike Chest Ironspine’s Ribcage Ironspine 227 Armor

+8 Strength

+11 Stamina

+8 Crit Strike Hands The Frozen Clutch Scorn Four Armor

+2 Agility or Intellect

+3 Stamina Off-Hand Orb of the Forgotten Seer Bloodmage Thalnos +7 Intellect Neck Ghostshard Talisman Azshir the Sleepless +4 Intellect

+9 Stamina Finger Ironspine’s Eye Ironspine +9 Agility

+4 Crit Strike Neck Scorn’s Icy Choker Scorn +1 Intellect

+2 Stamina

Aside from the usual bosses and loot, the Scarlet Monastery Graveyard is also the site of the Hallow’s End festival event where you take on the Headless Horsemen. For the large majority of the year, however, these are the loot pieces you can expect to pick up in the Graveyard instance.

