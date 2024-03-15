Category:
World of Warcraft

WoW SoD: Scarlet Monastery Graveyard loot table in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

There's a surprising amount of loot to be found in this graveyard.
Image of Blaine Polhamus
Blaine Polhamus
|
Published: Mar 15, 2024 04:41 pm
A screenshot of the Scarlet Monastery in WoW Classic, exterior.
The Scarlet Monastery is one of the most historic locations in WoW history. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Scarlet Monastery is one of the most iconic and recognizable instances of World of Warcraft Classic and has returned for Season of Discovery phase two. The many different wings of this instance hub are filled with potential loot, with the Graveyard being no exception.

Recommended Videos

In World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery phase two, the overwhelming majority of BiS items come from Gnomeregan. To get ready for this freshly renovated 10-person raid, I highly recommend farming Scarlet Monastery for both levels and gear.

There are four total instances inside of the Scarlet Monastery, with the Graveyard likely being the first you’ll enter. Whether you’re trying to find the entrance to this expansive hall or want to see the loot ahead of you, here’s what you should know before going in.

Where to find the Scarlet Monastery Graveyard in WoW SoD

Map showing the location of the Scarlet Monastery in WoW Classic.
Make your way to the Monastery. Screenshot by Dot Esports

All four wings of the Scarlet Monastery in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery can be found in the northeastern parts of Tirisfal Glades. Given this is only a few short minutes away from the Undercity and Undead starting zone, this is incredibly convenient for Horde players while being a significant inconvenience for the Alliance.

For Alliance players, the best way to get to the Scarlet Monastery Graveyard is to travel to Ironforge and go north through Dun Morogh and the Alterac Mountains until you reach Tirisfal Glades. Once inside the Scarlet Monastery hub, go upstairs and through the instance in the far left corner of the room.

WoW Classic SoD: Scarlet Monastery – Graveyard Loot Table

Scarlet Crusaders gather around a fountain outside Houndmaster Loksey's boss room in the Scarlet Monastery Library dungeon in World of Warcraft.
The Graveyard is only one of four total wings of this instance hub. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Scarlet Monastery instances have a wide range from levels 26 to 36, so many of the pieces of gear you pick up here will be upgraded by items from either Gnomeregan or Uldaman. Still, getting your BiS items at these levels sets you up for a much better time at max level.

Item TypeItemWhere to findStats
DaggerTorturing PokerInterrogator Vishas26 – 49 Damage
+5 Agility
Fist WeaponBloody Brass KnucklesInterrogator Vishas35 – 67 Damage
+5 Agility
+5 Hit
Two-Handed SwordMorbid DawnFallen Champion76 – 114 Damage
+11 Strength
+8 Stamina
+8 Crit Strike
WandNecrotic WandAzshir the Sleepless29 – 56 Shadow Damage
+2 Intellect
+3 Stamina
+2 Hit
One-Handed MaceIronspine’s FistIronspine17 – 34 Damage
+3 Agility
+5 Stamina
+3 Crit Strike
DaggerScorn’s Focal DaggerScornOne Damage
+7 Intellect
+2 Stamina
ShoulderBloodmage MantleBloodmage ThalnosSeven Armor
+8 Intellect
+5 Crit Strike
+5 Haste
HeadEmbalmed ShroudFallen Champion83 Armor
+12 Intellect
+18 Stamina
LegsBlighted LeggingsAzshir the Sleepless80 Armor
+11 Intellect
+8 Stamina
+8 Crit Strike
HandsEbon ViseFallen Champion87 Armor
+9 Agility
+6 Stamina
+6 Crit Strike
ChestIronspine’s RibcageIronspine227 Armor
+8 Strength
+11 Stamina
+8 Crit Strike
HandsThe Frozen ClutchScornFour Armor
+2 Agility or Intellect
+3 Stamina
Off-HandOrb of the Forgotten SeerBloodmage Thalnos+7 Intellect
NeckGhostshard TalismanAzshir the Sleepless+4 Intellect
+9 Stamina
FingerIronspine’s EyeIronspine+9 Agility
+4 Crit Strike
NeckScorn’s Icy ChokerScorn+1 Intellect
+2 Stamina

Aside from the usual bosses and loot, the Scarlet Monastery Graveyard is also the site of the Hallow’s End festival event where you take on the Headless Horsemen. For the large majority of the year, however, these are the loot pieces you can expect to pick up in the Graveyard instance.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article WoW fans want a key part of Orgrimmar updated to be more convenient
A view of the Valley of Strength in Orgrimmar in WoW Dragonflight
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW fans want a key part of Orgrimmar updated to be more convenient
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Mar 15, 2024
Read Article Here are the early WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.2.6 patch notes
Wildlife in the Waking Shores on the Dragon Isles
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
Here are the early WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.2.6 patch notes
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Mar 15, 2024
Read Article 3 predictions on what WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.2.6 could be about
An Outlaw Rogue dual wielding swords in World of Warcraft inside a pirate camp in Stranglethorn Vale
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
3 predictions on what WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.2.6 could be about
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Mar 15, 2024
Related Content
Read Article WoW fans want a key part of Orgrimmar updated to be more convenient
A view of the Valley of Strength in Orgrimmar in WoW Dragonflight
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW fans want a key part of Orgrimmar updated to be more convenient
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Mar 15, 2024
Read Article Here are the early WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.2.6 patch notes
Wildlife in the Waking Shores on the Dragon Isles
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
Here are the early WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.2.6 patch notes
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Mar 15, 2024
Read Article 3 predictions on what WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.2.6 could be about
An Outlaw Rogue dual wielding swords in World of Warcraft inside a pirate camp in Stranglethorn Vale
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
3 predictions on what WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.2.6 could be about
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Mar 15, 2024
Author
Blaine Polhamus
Staff Writer for Dot Esports. Avid gamer for two decades and gaming writer for three years. I'm a lover of anything Souls-like since 2011. I cover everything from single-player RPGs to MMOs.