WoW SoD: Uldaman loot table in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Delve deep into the Dwarven mines to find this loot.
In World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery phase two, Uldaman is a difficult, high-level dungeon with the gear to match. Whether it be from general mob drops, bosses, or quests, there is plenty of loot to find in Uldaman.

World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery re-introduced tons of new content with a twist. While the renovated Gnomeregan 10-person raid is undoubtedly the source of almost all BiS gear in phase two, Uldaman is an equally useful instance. If you’re trying to see which loot you might target from Uldaman, or just want more information on the instance before delving in, here’s what you need to know.

Where to find Uldaman in WoW SoD

Uldaman is found in the northern parts of The Badlands, directly under Loch Modan. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

You can find the entrance to Uldaman in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery in the northern reaches of The Badlands. At the time of writing in phase two, Uldaman is one of the highest level dungeons in Season of Discovery.

Ranging from level 42 to 52, I highly recommend waiting until you hit max level to test out this dungeon. Many of the enemies and bosses in Uldaman will out level you until the third phase hits, but the loot posted below might make this arduous trek worth it.

Uldaman Loot Table in WoW SoD

For all the effort it takes to clear out the Uldaman instance in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery, the loot is firmly worth it. Although the best items in this phase come from the crafted loot in Gnomeregan, getting these drops could result in plenty of upgrades as well.

Item TypeItemWhere to findStats
One-Hand SwordAnnealed BladeTrash mob loot34 – 64 Damage
+6 Strength
+6 Stamina
FingerArchaedic StoneArchaedas50 Armor
Off-HandCelestial OrbQuest reward for “Celestial Power” +3 Intellect
Active: Restores 400 to 1,200 Mana
Unique: Increases damage and healing done by spells and effects by 13.
HandsCragfistsAncient Stone Keeper300 Armor
Unique: Increases Defense by +5
WristsDuracin BracersQuest reward for “Power Stones”95 Armor
+7 Agility
+3 Stamina
Two-Handed AxeDwarven ChargeQuest reward for “The Hidden Chamber”72 – 109 Damage
+12 Strength
+11 Stamina
ShieldEnergized Stone CircleQuest reward for “Power Stones”678 Armor
14 Block
+7 Spirit
+2 Stamina
FeetEverlast BootsQuest reward for “Power Stones”33 Armor
+11 Spirit
HeadExpert Goldminer’s HelmetDigmaster Shovelphlange95 Armor
+5 Agility
+6 Stamina
Unique: Increased Axes by +7
Off-HandExplorer’s League LodestarQuest reward for “The Hidden Chamber”+6 Spirit
+7 Stamina
ShoulderFlameseer MantleGalgann Firehammer51 Armor
+10 Spirit
Unique: Increases damage done by Fire spells and effects by up to 14.
GunGalgann’s FireblasterGalgann Firehammer44 – 84
Unique: Chance to strike your ranged target with an additional 12 – 18 Fire damage.
One-Handed MaceGalgann’s FirehammerGalgann Firehammer42 – 79
Unique: Chance to strike your target with an additional 80 – 112 Fire damage.
One-Handed SwordGinn-su SwordTrash mob loot33 – 62 Damage
+8 Agility
+4 Strength
Two-Handed PolearmGrimlock’s ChargeGrimlok88 – 133 Damage
+15 Agility
+10 Strength
+15 Stamina
ChestGrimlok’s Tribal VestmentsGrimlok68 Armor
+5 Intellect
+20 Spirit
+10 Stamina
HeadHorned Viking HelmetEric “The Swift”303 Armor
+10 Agility
+15 Stamina
Unique: Charge an enemy to knock it down for 30 seconds. This also stuns you.
WristsIronaya’s BracersIronaya165 Armor
Comes with a random Enchantment
Two-Handed StaffIronshod BludgeonIronaya74 – 112 Damage
+8 Strength
+20 Stamina
NeckJarkal’s Enhancing NecklaceQuest reward for “Necklace Recovery, Take Three”+1 Intellect
+10 Spirit
+10 Stamina
HeadMiner’s Hat of the DeepTrash mob loot52 Armor
+4 Agility
+17 Intellect
+10 Spirit
+7 Stamina
BowMonolithic BowTrash mob loot41 – 77 Damage
+3 Agility
+6 Strength
One-Handed SwordNordic LongshankBaelog45 – 84 Damage
+8 Agility
+5 Stamina
Two-Handed AxeObsidian Cleaver
Trash mob loot94 – 141 Damage
+5 Agility
+6 Strength
+19 Stamina
LegsOilskin LeggingsGrimlok108 Armor
+13 Agility
+12 Spirit

There are tons of items to grab in Uldaman, with a fair amount all classes should target. Right now trudging through this dungeon can be a difficult task due to the relatively high level of the many mobs and bosses, but in future phases grinding out this gear will be significantly easier.

