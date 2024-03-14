WoW SoD: Uldaman loot table in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

In World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery phase two, Uldaman is a difficult, high-level dungeon with the gear to match. Whether it be from general mob drops, bosses, or quests, there is plenty of loot to find in Uldaman.
World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery re-introduced tons of new content with a twist. While the renovated Gnomeregan 10-person raid is undoubtedly the source of almost all BiS gear in phase two, Uldaman is an equally useful instance. If you’re trying to see which loot you might target from Uldaman, or just want more information on the instance before delving in, here’s what you need to know.
Where to find Uldaman in WoW SoD
You can find the entrance to Uldaman in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery in the northern reaches of The Badlands. At the time of writing in phase two, Uldaman is one of the highest level dungeons in Season of Discovery.
Ranging from level 42 to 52, I highly recommend waiting until you hit max level to test out this dungeon. Many of the enemies and bosses in Uldaman will out level you until the third phase hits, but the loot posted below might make this arduous trek worth it.
Uldaman Loot Table in WoW SoD
For all the effort it takes to clear out the Uldaman instance in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery, the loot is firmly worth it. Although the best items in this phase come from the crafted loot in Gnomeregan, getting these drops could result in plenty of upgrades as well.
|Item Type
|Item
|Where to find
|Stats
|One-Hand Sword
|Annealed Blade
|Trash mob loot
|34 – 64 Damage
+6 Strength
+6 Stamina
|Finger
|Archaedic Stone
|Archaedas
|50 Armor
|Off-Hand
|Celestial Orb
|Quest reward for “Celestial Power”
|+3 Intellect
Active: Restores 400 to 1,200 Mana
Unique: Increases damage and healing done by spells and effects by 13.
|Hands
|Cragfists
|Ancient Stone Keeper
|300 Armor
Unique: Increases Defense by +5
|Wrists
|Duracin Bracers
|Quest reward for “Power Stones”
|95 Armor
+7 Agility
+3 Stamina
|Two-Handed Axe
|Dwarven Charge
|Quest reward for “The Hidden Chamber”
|72 – 109 Damage
+12 Strength
+11 Stamina
|Shield
|Energized Stone Circle
|Quest reward for “Power Stones”
|678 Armor
14 Block
+7 Spirit
+2 Stamina
|Feet
|Everlast Boots
|Quest reward for “Power Stones”
|33 Armor
+11 Spirit
|Head
|Expert Goldminer’s Helmet
|Digmaster Shovelphlange
|95 Armor
+5 Agility
+6 Stamina
Unique: Increased Axes by +7
|
|Off-Hand
|Explorer’s League Lodestar
|Quest reward for “The Hidden Chamber”
|+6 Spirit
+7 Stamina
|Shoulder
|Flameseer Mantle
|Galgann Firehammer
|51 Armor
+10 Spirit
Unique: Increases damage done by Fire spells and effects by up to 14.
|Gun
|Galgann’s Fireblaster
|Galgann Firehammer
|44 – 84
Unique: Chance to strike your ranged target with an additional 12 – 18 Fire damage.
|One-Handed Mace
|Galgann’s Firehammer
|Galgann Firehammer
|42 – 79
Unique: Chance to strike your target with an additional 80 – 112 Fire damage.
|One-Handed Sword
|Ginn-su Sword
|Trash mob loot
|33 – 62 Damage
+8 Agility
+4 Strength
|Two-Handed Polearm
|Grimlock’s Charge
|Grimlok
|88 – 133 Damage
+15 Agility
+10 Strength
+15 Stamina
|Chest
|Grimlok’s Tribal Vestments
|Grimlok
|68 Armor
+5 Intellect
+20 Spirit
+10 Stamina
|Head
|Horned Viking Helmet
|Eric “The Swift”
|303 Armor
+10 Agility
+15 Stamina
Unique: Charge an enemy to knock it down for 30 seconds. This also stuns you.
|Wrists
|Ironaya’s Bracers
|Ironaya
|165 Armor
Comes with a random Enchantment
|Two-Handed Staff
|Ironshod Bludgeon
|Ironaya
|74 – 112 Damage
+8 Strength
+20 Stamina
|Neck
|Jarkal’s Enhancing Necklace
|Quest reward for “Necklace Recovery, Take Three”
|+1 Intellect
+10 Spirit
+10 Stamina
|Head
|Miner’s Hat of the Deep
|Trash mob loot
|52 Armor
+4 Agility
+17 Intellect
+10 Spirit
+7 Stamina
|Bow
|Monolithic Bow
|Trash mob loot
|41 – 77 Damage
+3 Agility
+6 Strength
|One-Handed Sword
|Nordic Longshank
|Baelog
|45 – 84 Damage
+8 Agility
+5 Stamina
|Two-Handed Axe
|Obsidian Cleaver
|Trash mob loot
|94 – 141 Damage
+5 Agility
+6 Strength
+19 Stamina
|Legs
|Oilskin Leggings
|Grimlok
|108 Armor
+13 Agility
+12 Spirit
There are tons of items to grab in Uldaman, with a fair amount all classes should target. Right now trudging through this dungeon can be a difficult task due to the relatively high level of the many mobs and bosses, but in future phases grinding out this gear will be significantly easier.