WoW SoD: Uldaman loot table in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

In World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery phase two, Uldaman is a difficult, high-level dungeon with the gear to match. Whether it be from general mob drops, bosses, or quests, there is plenty of loot to find in Uldaman.

World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery re-introduced tons of new content with a twist. While the renovated Gnomeregan 10-person raid is undoubtedly the source of almost all BiS gear in phase two, Uldaman is an equally useful instance. If you’re trying to see which loot you might target from Uldaman, or just want more information on the instance before delving in, here’s what you need to know.

Where to find Uldaman in WoW SoD

Uldaman is found in the northern parts of The Badlands, directly under Loch Modan. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

You can find the entrance to Uldaman in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery in the northern reaches of The Badlands. At the time of writing in phase two, Uldaman is one of the highest level dungeons in Season of Discovery.

Ranging from level 42 to 52, I highly recommend waiting until you hit max level to test out this dungeon. Many of the enemies and bosses in Uldaman will out level you until the third phase hits, but the loot posted below might make this arduous trek worth it.

Uldaman Loot Table in WoW SoD

For all the effort it takes to clear out the Uldaman instance in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery, the loot is firmly worth it. Although the best items in this phase come from the crafted loot in Gnomeregan, getting these drops could result in plenty of upgrades as well.

Item Type Item Where to find Stats One-Hand Sword Annealed Blade Trash mob loot 34 – 64 Damage

+6 Strength

+6 Stamina Finger Archaedic Stone Archaedas 50 Armor Off-Hand Celestial Orb Quest reward for “Celestial Power” +3 Intellect

Active: Restores 400 to 1,200 Mana

Unique: Increases damage and healing done by spells and effects by 13. Hands Cragfists Ancient Stone Keeper 300 Armor

Unique: Increases Defense by +5 Wrists Duracin Bracers Quest reward for “Power Stones” 95 Armor

+7 Agility

+3 Stamina Two-Handed Axe Dwarven Charge Quest reward for “The Hidden Chamber” 72 – 109 Damage

+12 Strength

+11 Stamina Shield Energized Stone Circle Quest reward for “Power Stones” 678 Armor

14 Block

+7 Spirit

+2 Stamina Feet Everlast Boots Quest reward for “Power Stones” 33 Armor

+11 Spirit Head Expert Goldminer’s Helmet Digmaster Shovelphlange 95 Armor

+5 Agility

+6 Stamina

Unique: Increased Axes by +7 Off-Hand Explorer’s League Lodestar Quest reward for “The Hidden Chamber” +6 Spirit

+7 Stamina Shoulder Flameseer Mantle Galgann Firehammer 51 Armor

+10 Spirit

Unique: Increases damage done by Fire spells and effects by up to 14. Gun Galgann’s Fireblaster Galgann Firehammer 44 – 84

Unique: Chance to strike your ranged target with an additional 12 – 18 Fire damage. One-Handed Mace Galgann’s Firehammer Galgann Firehammer 42 – 79

Unique: Chance to strike your target with an additional 80 – 112 Fire damage. One-Handed Sword Ginn-su Sword Trash mob loot 33 – 62 Damage

+8 Agility

+4 Strength Two-Handed Polearm Grimlock’s Charge Grimlok 88 – 133 Damage

+15 Agility

+10 Strength

+15 Stamina Chest Grimlok’s Tribal Vestments Grimlok 68 Armor

+5 Intellect

+20 Spirit

+10 Stamina Head Horned Viking Helmet Eric “The Swift” 303 Armor

+10 Agility

+15 Stamina

Unique: Charge an enemy to knock it down for 30 seconds. This also stuns you. Wrists Ironaya’s Bracers Ironaya 165 Armor

Comes with a random Enchantment Two-Handed Staff Ironshod Bludgeon Ironaya 74 – 112 Damage

+8 Strength

+20 Stamina Neck Jarkal’s Enhancing Necklace Quest reward for “Necklace Recovery, Take Three” +1 Intellect

+10 Spirit

+10 Stamina Head Miner’s Hat of the Deep Trash mob loot 52 Armor

+4 Agility

+17 Intellect

+10 Spirit

+7 Stamina Bow Monolithic Bow Trash mob loot 41 – 77 Damage

+3 Agility

+6 Strength One-Handed Sword Nordic Longshank Baelog 45 – 84 Damage

+8 Agility

+5 Stamina Two-Handed Axe Obsidian Cleaver

Trash mob loot 94 – 141 Damage

+5 Agility

+6 Strength

+19 Stamina Legs Oilskin Leggings Grimlok 108 Armor

+13 Agility

+12 Spirit

There are tons of items to grab in Uldaman, with a fair amount all classes should target. Right now trudging through this dungeon can be a difficult task due to the relatively high level of the many mobs and bosses, but in future phases grinding out this gear will be significantly easier.

