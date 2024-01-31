Category:
WoW SoD: Gnomeregan loot table in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Show me the loot!
Published: Jan 31, 2024 04:43 am
Two Gnomes running from Gnomeregan
In World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery phase two, you’ll be venturing to the Gnomeregan raid at level 40, and there’s plenty of powerful new loot to get your hands on.

Located in the heart of Dun Morogh, Gnomeregan used to be the Gnomish capital city until Troggs took it over, and High Tinker Gelbin Mekkatorque ordered the release of toxins that empowered most of its enemies. Back in WoW Classic, it was a level 28 to 39 WoW dungeon that guaranteed you a level or two if you completed all the quests. In Season of Discovery phase two, Gnomeregan is a 10-man raid with six bosses and a shiny new loot table. Here’s the full Gnomeregan loot table in Season of Discovery phase two.

Gnomeregan full loot table in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

When you enter the Gnomeregan raid in Season of Discovery phase two, you probably won’t recognize most of the loot. The WoW devs added plenty of new items, including epic rewards and class sets. The bosses have all been tweaked to pose a new challenge to new Season of Discovery players and Classic WoW veterans. The devs confirmed several items coming to the raid, but this may not be their final iteration. Here’s Gnomeregan’s complete SoD loot table:

New items

Item nameSlotStatsArmor typeDescription
Bonk-Maestro’s HandguardsHandsN/ALeatherEquip: Increased Fist Weapons +5. Equip: Increased Maces +5.
Domesticated Attack ChickenTrinketN/AN/AUse: Release your Domesticated Attack Chicken that will fight for you for 1.50 min or until defeated. (30 mins cooldown)
Mechanostrider MufflerOne-hand mace+7 StaminaN/AEquip: +16 Attack Power.
Wirdal’s Hardened CoreTrinket+7 Stamina
+5 Arcane Resistance
+5 Nature Resistance		N/AEquip: Increases your chance to dodge an attack by one percent.
Use: Increases armor by 1000, but movement speed is reduced by 60 precent. Effect cannot be removed and lasts for 10 seconds. (30 mins cooldown)
Gear-Mender’s GraceMain hand mace+4 Intellect
+3 Spirit		N/AEquip: Increases healing done by spells and effects by up to 20.
Automatic Crowd PummelerTwo-hand mace+22 Strength +8 AgilityN/AClasses: Paladin, Shaman, and Druid
Equip: +69 Attack Power in Cat, Bear, and Dire Bear forms only. 
Use: Increases your attack speed by 50 percent for 30 seconds. (Three mins cooldown)
The Necro-GnomiconOff-hand+2 Intellect
+2 Spirit
+3 Shadow Resistance		N/AEquip: Increases damage and healing done by magical spells and effects by up to 14.

Additional items

Screenshot of area in front of the Gnomeregan dungeon in WoW.
Item nameSlotStatsArmor typeDescription
Trogg Transfigurator 3000TrinketN/AN/AUse: Transfigures the caster into a Trogg. (30 mins cooldown)
Aragriar’s Whimsical World WarperTrinketN/AN/AUse: Where could this device possibly take you?… Oh well. Who cares!!! (Four hours cooldown)
Radian Ray ReflectorsHeadN/ACloth“The words ‘Deal With It’ are etched into the side.”

Item sets

On top of regular item sets being available for every armor type, you can also get armor piece tokens. It’s still unclear how exactly you’ll obtain these, but you’ll be able to trade them for a corresponding piece of tier gear.

Item nameSlotStatsArmor typeSet bonusesDescription
H.A.Z.A.R.D. LegplatesLegs+13 Strength
+12 Stamina		Plate(2) Set: Increased Defense +7.
(2) Set: +16 Attack Power
(3) Set: Improves your chance to hit with spells and with melee and ranged attacks by one percent.		Equip: Improves your chase to get a critical strike with melee and ranged attack and with spells by one percent. 
Hyperconductive RobeChest+10 Stamina
+7 Spirit		Cloth(2) Set: Improves your chance to hit with spells and with melee and ranged attacks by one percent.
(2) Set: +100 Armor.
(3) Set: Chance on spell cast to increase your damage and healing by up to 40 for 10 sec. 		Equip: Increases damage and healing done by magical spells and effects by up to 18.
Electromagnetic ChainmailChest+4 Strength
+8 Agility
+7 Stamina
+6 Intellect		Mail(2) Set: +24 Attack Power.
(3) Set: Your attacks have a five percent chance of restoring 100 mana.		Equip: Improves your chance to get a critical strike with melee and ranged attacks and with spells by one percent.
Equip: Restores four mana per five sec. 
