WoW SoD: Gnomeregan loot table in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

In World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery phase two, you’ll be venturing to the Gnomeregan raid at level 40, and there’s plenty of powerful new loot to get your hands on.

Located in the heart of Dun Morogh, Gnomeregan used to be the Gnomish capital city until Troggs took it over, and High Tinker Gelbin Mekkatorque ordered the release of toxins that empowered most of its enemies. Back in WoW Classic, it was a level 28 to 39 WoW dungeon that guaranteed you a level or two if you completed all the quests. In Season of Discovery phase two, Gnomeregan is a 10-man raid with six bosses and a shiny new loot table. Here’s the full Gnomeregan loot table in Season of Discovery phase two.

Gnomeregan full loot table in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

When you enter the Gnomeregan raid in Season of Discovery phase two, you probably won’t recognize most of the loot. The WoW devs added plenty of new items, including epic rewards and class sets. The bosses have all been tweaked to pose a new challenge to new Season of Discovery players and Classic WoW veterans. The devs confirmed several items coming to the raid, but this may not be their final iteration. Here’s Gnomeregan’s complete SoD loot table:

New items

Item name Slot Stats Armor type Description Bonk-Maestro’s Handguards Hands N/A Leather Equip: Increased Fist Weapons +5. Equip: Increased Maces +5. Domesticated Attack Chicken Trinket N/A N/A Use: Release your Domesticated Attack Chicken that will fight for you for 1.50 min or until defeated. (30 mins cooldown) Mechanostrider Muffler One-hand mace +7 Stamina N/A Equip: +16 Attack Power. Wirdal’s Hardened Core Trinket +7 Stamina

+5 Arcane Resistance

+5 Nature Resistance N/A Equip: Increases your chance to dodge an attack by one percent.

Use: Increases armor by 1000, but movement speed is reduced by 60 precent. Effect cannot be removed and lasts for 10 seconds. (30 mins cooldown) Gear-Mender’s Grace Main hand mace +4 Intellect

+3 Spirit N/A Equip: Increases healing done by spells and effects by up to 20. Automatic Crowd Pummeler Two-hand mace +22 Strength +8 Agility N/A Classes: Paladin, Shaman, and Druid

Equip: +69 Attack Power in Cat, Bear, and Dire Bear forms only.

Use: Increases your attack speed by 50 percent for 30 seconds. (Three mins cooldown) The Necro-Gnomicon Off-hand +2 Intellect

+2 Spirit

+3 Shadow Resistance N/A Equip: Increases damage and healing done by magical spells and effects by up to 14.

Additional items

Gnomeregan has been left abandoned. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Item name Slot Stats Armor type Description Trogg Transfigurator 3000 Trinket N/A N/A Use: Transfigures the caster into a Trogg. (30 mins cooldown) Aragriar’s Whimsical World Warper Trinket N/A N/A Use: Where could this device possibly take you?… Oh well. Who cares!!! (Four hours cooldown) Radian Ray Reflectors Head N/A Cloth “The words ‘Deal With It’ are etched into the side.”

Item sets

On top of regular item sets being available for every armor type, you can also get armor piece tokens. It’s still unclear how exactly you’ll obtain these, but you’ll be able to trade them for a corresponding piece of tier gear.