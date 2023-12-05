WoW SoD: How to unfreeze Frozen Murloc in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Warlocks and Mages have a unique quest in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery to unlock Chaos Bolt and Burnout that involves unfreezing a Frozen Murloc.

Season of Discovery added a ton of unique abilities (Runes) you need to find, unlock, and use to blast your way through heaps of mobs, dungeons, and the new raid—Blackfathom Depths. Each of these Runes is hiding in a special place in Azeroth, and one of the more unique tasks you can get is to unfreeze a Frozen Murloc.

Here’s how to unfreeze Frozen Murloc in WoW Classic Season of Discovery.

Locations of Frozen Murloc in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Frozen Murloc in Elywnn Forest location. Image via Wowhead. Remix by Izabela Tomakic Frozen Murloc in Tirisfal Glades location. Image via Wowhead. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

Frozen Murloc can be found in two staring zones—Elwynn Forest for the Alliance and Tirisfal Glades for the Horde. While Alliance Mages can find Frozen Murloc on the island in the Stone Cairn Lake at the 77.0 51.8 coordinates, Undead Mages need to head to a similar body of water in the north of Tirisfal Glades, northeast of Brill, at the 66.2 40.2 coordinates.

How do you unfreeze Frozen Murloc in WoW Classic Season of Discovery?

To unfreeze Frozen Murloc, you need to use five stacks of fire damage in 1.5 seconds. To make this easier, bring along a full group of Mages and Warlocks and all use your fire abilities on Frozen Murloc. While Mages can use Fireblast and Fireball, Warlocks can use Immolate and their Imp pets (Imp’s fire attacks count as well). The Horde can also bring along Shamans with their Flame Shock and Searing Totem abilities.

Remember, be quick when casting your abilities.

Rewards for unfreezing Frozen Murloc in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Mages get the Burnout ability, and Warlocks get Chaos Bolt. Frozen Murloc drops the rune, so remember to use it in your bags, and then look for it it under your character information. Bear in mind you have to enchant it to a piece of gear after this.