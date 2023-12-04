WoW SoD: How to unlock the Warlock Chaos Bolt spell in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Season of Discovery has switched up the nostalgic environment of World of Warcraft Classic with new content and runes mechanic. Chaos Bolt is a rune that all Warlocks can find early on in their journey.

Runes are a new feature that can change how specific spells function, giving added benefits that could fundamentally alter the way you play your class. Warlocks have been blessed not only as one of the highest damage dealers in Season of Discovery, but also one of the most versatile classes.

If you’re trying to deal big damage early on as a Warlock in Season of Discovery, you will want to locate this rune.

Where to find the Chaos Bolt rune in WoW Classic SoD

To obtain the Chaos Bolt rune in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery, you need to find an NPC trapped in a large ice block and destroy this character using your fire spells. Depending on which region your character is currently in and what race you rolled for your Warlock, the location of the frozen character is different.

There are four total races in World of Warcraft Classic that can currently play Warlock: Gnomes, Humans, Orcs, and Undead. Each of these races’ starting zones have the frozen NPC located close to the original spawn area. Below is each location for the four different starting zones:

Forsaken Warlocks can find their rune north of the Undercity. Screenshot by Dot Esports Orcs do not need to travel far outside Razor Hill to find their rune. Screenshot by Dot Esports Go for a dip to find this important Warlock rune. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Orcs Found in Durotar. Look for the frozen Makrura inside of a ruined home.

Undead Found north of Brightwater Lake in Tirisfal Glades. Look for the frozen Murloc along the lake.

Human Found on the island located in Stone Cairn Lake. Look for the frozen Murloc in the center of the island.

Gnomes Found in the center of the Gol’bolar Quarry, east of Kharanos. Look for the frozen Trogg at the bottom of the Quarry.



Warlock Chaos Bolt Rune, explained

Chaos Bolt is a Warlock-exclusive rune found in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery. All runes are divided into three classes: gloves, chests, and leg runes. Chaos Bolt is a glove rune that you can equip on any pair of gloves after you gain the rune from your frozen target.

Chaos Bolt hurls a bolt of chaos toward the target, dealing large burst fire damage. Chaos Bolt is a guaranteed hit that cannot be resisted or deflected. As it’s an inescapable burst of fire damage, Chaos Bolt is easily the best damage spell in Season of Discovery so far. If you are going for a DPS Warlock build, I highly recommend picking up this rune.