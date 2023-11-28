Season of Discovery is an upcoming update for World of Warcraft Classic players that stands to bring several new gameplay mechanics to spice up the vintage content. With changes on the horizon, the DPS tier list is likely to get shaken up as well.

Season of Discovery in World of Warcraft Classic will bring about significant changes, such as Rune-engraving and progressive leveling. With former dungeons being turned into 10-person raids, there will be more content than ever for Classic players to dig into. Below is our picks for the best DPS classes in World Of Warcraft Classic prior to the launch of Season of Discovery.

WoW Classic Season of Discovery DPS tier list

A Tier

Warlock

The Warlock is almost assuredly going to be the strongest class in phase one of Season of Discovery. From DoT to massive burst damage spells, and with mana consumption being of little issue, the Warlock will top DPS charts everywhere.

B Tier

Paladins provide great utility, even at level 25 | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hunter

Mage

Paladin

The Hunter is an extremely strong early class, so the early level 25 progression cap stands to benefit this class the most. With high DPS and pet damage, Hunters could stand to contest at the top of most damage charts.

Similar to Warlocks, Mages, and especially Fire Mages, can deal immense burst damage that can be a massive threat. However, Mages are significantly more limited by their squishy healthbars and have little options to combat mana depletion. Ret Paladins provide excellent crowd control options and decent damage, still making this class a viable option.

C Tier

Shaman

Druid

Priest

Shamans are strong characters at level 25, but they lack the majority of their kits that make the class so powerful in the later stages. Enhancement and Elemental will still be able to keep up, but you might find yourself dealing less damage than you might expect from the powerful Classic class.

Priests are another great class that is going to be limited by the short level cap. Without Shadow Form, DPS Priests will be missing out on their greatest asset and source of damage. Druids will likely top the B Tier section as Feral will remain a stable class, but I don’t expect Balance to perform as well without the Moonkin form.

D Tier

Warriors might not amount to much in phase one, but they will likely rise later on | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Warrior

Rogue

Level 25 Warriors won’t bring much to the table in terms of damage. The high-powered Warriors, namely Fury, get their power spikes during much later levels and will likely rise up the ladder in future phases. Similarly, the Rogue will be a low-damage melee class that won’t provide much utility or advantageous. With neither class providing AoE abilities or impressive single-target damage, it seems unlikely for these two to top any charts in the near future.